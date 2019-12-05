Brusly held Springfield to single-digit scoring in every quarter to score a 40-19 win over the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers led 11-4 after the first quarter and 20-7 at halftime then put together runs of 11-6 and 9-6 in the second half.
Destiny Reed and Johneisha Joseph each had seven points to lead Springfield, while Maddie Ridgedell and Tessa Jones each had two points.
Angel Bradford led Brusly with 19 points, while Tia Anderson scored 11.
