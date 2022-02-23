Their teams may be on the verge of earning berths to the state tournament in Hammond next week, but not much is changing for the parish’s three remaining teams in the girls basketball playoffs.
In Class 5A, top seed Walker hosts No. 9 West Monroe in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve been one game at a time all season long, so we’re just going to continue to do the same thing,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “We’re preparing just like we’ve prepared all season, just breaking down the details, the scouting report, making sure we know our matchups, know our game plan, and that’s where we’re at right now.”
In Class 3A, No. 3 Albany hosts No. 6 Mansfield at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s just another game to plan for in the playoffs, honestly,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “The kids had a good practice (Tuesday). I feel like they’re focused. They’re locked into the task at hand.”
In Class B, No. 6 Holden travels to face No. 3 Florien at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We don’t really talk about that,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said of possibly advancing to the state tournament. “We just talk about ‘we’ve got to take care of Florien.’ We work really, really hard, and always have worked really, really hard to make it the next game.”
WEST MONORE AT WALKER
Walker is coming off a 61-40 win over Airline, and Arnold said the Lady Cats still have some things to work on.
“We didn’t shoot the ball that well against Airline, but we found a way to win,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of shooting in practice just going over (our) game plan. At this point in the year, I think for your team, the hay is in the barn. We know what we need to do. We’re just kind of working on stopping their strengths and trying to make them play to their weaknesses.”
Arnold said West Monroe, which defeated No. 8 St. Amant 70-59 in the regional round, has shown improvement throughout the season.
“Their guards have gotten a lot more confidence,” Arnold said. “They were turning the ball over a little bit early in the season. There’s a little stronger guard play. It looks like their big kid (Shamiya Butler) has played her way into better shape as the season has gone on. She’s a big girl, but she can run the floor also.”
Butler had 23 points in the win over St. Amant.
“We’ve got to keep the tempo in our favor,” Arnold said. “We’ve got to keep it fast. We don’t want to get into a half-court, grind-it-out. Our second key is just rebounding. We’ve got to keep them off the boards. We’re going to be outsized down low, so we’ve got to do a better job putting body on body and going to get the basketball, not expecting it to come to us. We’ve got to go get the ball.”
MANSFIELD AT ALBANY
The Lady Hornets are more than welcoming the home game after their regional win over Baker was moved from Baker Middle School to Scotlandville High with two minutes to play in the first half because of condensation on the court.
“I feel like we survived the travel game, and the travel game was actually pretty good for us, because it made the girls appreciate being home, so I think they’re very much relishing being back, and they wish they could play today (Wednesday),” Darouse said. “I’m glad we’re not playing today because we need another day, but they’re ready to go.”
Mansfield notched a 46-35 win over Northwest in the regional round and defeated Patterson 71-12 in the first round.
“What they do is not fancy, but they are very good at it,” Darouse said. “Our No. 1 priority is to keep them off the boards, but you know me, and you know our team. That’s a priority all the time, so that plays into our preparations. We’re used to making the preparations that we’re making, so that’s good, but it’s going to take our best rebounding game of the year to be successful (Thursday) night.
“Of course, I feel like we have an advantage in our transition game, so we’re going to do our best to speed the game as much as possible,” Darouse continued. “I feel like if their post players have a weakness, it’s that they’re not in great shape, and that’s not all their fault. They play in a rather weak district, so they haven’t had to play a full game in a long time. We’re going to try to use that to our advantage.”
HOLDEN AT FLORIEN
Florien got a bye in the first round and defeated No. 19 Choudrant 79-42 in the regional round.
“They play six players, and this year do a lot of half-court stuff, so we’re going to try to speed them up and play a full-court game and play our eight kids,” Forbes said.
“We can’t let them shoot the three, and we can’t let them penetrate and put them on the free-throw line,” Forbes continued. “Other than that, we’ve got to rebound. They’re very strong rebounders both offensively and defensively. They trap the rebounders just Lacassine does to slow you down, because they don’t want to run. So if we run, I think we’ll be OK. If we run and get out on the 3-point shooters and rebound, I think we’ll be OK.”
