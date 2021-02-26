WALKER – The Walker girls basketball season is done, and sure there’s some disappointment, but at the same time, Lady Cats coach Korey Arnold couldn’t help but look to the future.
“I thought there were opportunities,” Arnold said after No. 6 Captain Shreve used a pair of big runs in the second and fourth quarters to key a 55-46 win over No. 3 Walker in a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game Thursday at Walker High. “It was kind of David versus Goliath. This group of seniors for Captain Shreve won the state title their sophomore year – the big three (Kiarya Ellis, Jordan McLemore and Desiree Hudson), They’ve been there, done that. They’re an experienced group. Three Division I signees.”
“To say as young as we are with the freshmen and sophomores playing, I think we exceeded expectations this year, and I think we can really build off of this the next two or three years,” Arnold said. “The only thing we lacked against Shreve is experience. Now we can’t say we don’t have experience. It’s a big-game atmosphere against a state championship team. We hung tooth-and-nail with them. Some things just didn’t go our way …”
The game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, and the Lady Cats (30-4) moved ahead 14-11 on Caitln Travis’ jumper. Captain Shreve countered with a 5-0 burst before Lanie Miller’s basket tied the game at 16-16.
A 3-pointer by Captain Shreve’s McLemore sparked a 10-0 run as the Lady Gators worked the boards and capitalized on Walker turnovers before Miller’s basket at the buzzer put Captain Shreve ahead 26-18 at halftime.
“It wasn’t on our side today, I guess,” said Travis, who led Walker with 20 points. “We were just missing shots that we usually make – threes, open shots that we should have made. That would have changed the game for us.”
Miller added 11 points for the Lady Cats.
The Lady Cats opened the second half with a 7-0 run that was capped by Ja’Miya Vann’s 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 26-25.
Keaira Gross missed a shot that would have put the Lady Cats ahead, and after a travel by Miller, Captain Shreve got consecutive inside buckets from Kyra Stokes and Addison Martin to push the lead to 30-25. Stokes had 12 points.
“We knew that was going to be an issue,” Arnold said of the Lady Gators’ inside game. They out-sized us four or five inches at some spots. We battled. We got rebounds. We made plays when we needed to make plays. It’s just we didn’t make enough.”
The teams traded baskets before Madison Davis’ 3-pointer put the Lady Gators ahead 35-29, but Travis hit a jumper cutting the lead to 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Martin, who finished with 18 points, had consecutive baskets after Walker turnovers to open the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 39-31, but Aneace Scott’s basket sparked a run that cut the lead to 41-37 on a pair of Travis free throws.
From there, Martin completed a three-point play, keying a 10-2 run that put the game out of reach for the Lady Cats, who got as close as 51-43 on a pair of free throws by Travis with 2:15 to play.
“I think three minutes to go, we were down four or five,” Arnold said. “I felt good at that point, but we just never could get those timely stops to get the momentum back to our side.”
Walker’s Karleigh Atol hit a 3-pointer with 53.3 seconds left for the game’s final basket, and Captain Shreve ran out the clock.
“We’ve got to use this offseason to get better, and I think they’re going to do that,” Arnold said of a team that had no senior starters. “They’re resilient kids. They fought all year long year with injuries. We had some key players go out, and we still fought and found ways to get to the quarterfinals.”
