SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield girls basketball team has had its share of struggles since beginning District 10-2A play, and that didn’t change in Monday’s non-district game against The Church Academy.
The Lady Crusaders held Springfield scoreless in the first quarter, sparking a 57-26 victory.
“They got hot, especially early in the game,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “The first couple quarters, they’re probably shooting about 60 percent from the field. They weren’t missing, and once a team gets a big lead, there’s no pressure.”
Church Academy’s Angel Batarseh scored 13 of her 16 points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, while helping her team build a 20-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
“When it rains, it pours, and they just started dropping shots, and we struggled to make any for a while,” Dreher said.
“You’ve got to be able to score baskets, and we gave up way too many points in the first half.”
Springfield, however, found a bit of a groove in the second quarter, thanks to Jamiracle Joseph, who scored 12 of the Lady Bulldogs’ 14 points in the quarter.
Joseph nailed a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 10-1 run which cut the lead to 25-12.
“To be honest, I just didn’t want our team to be let down,” Joseph said. “I had to push the team to go forward, don’t stop, keep trying to shoot.
“We just try to stay positive. Work hard. Push ourselves. We just push ourselves. We don’t want to five up.”
The Lady Crusaders, however, led 36-14 at halftime.
Blair Simon scored her only basket of the game to get the Lady Bulldogs within 41-18, but Church Academy went on a 10-0 run to close out the third quarter, capped by Haylie Joseph’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer to make the score 51-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
Springfield scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, but both teams struggled for points from there. The Lady Crusaders got a 6-0 burst before Springfield’s Johneisha Joseph, who had six points, scored the game’s final basket on a put back.
Chloe Spikes also scored two points for Springfield.
Jewel Jones added 14 points for the Lady Crusaders, who hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
“When certain players are out, you’ve got to have others that can step up and score, and some have to do things that they’re not used to doing,” said Dreher, whose team played with just two reserve players. “People that aren’t scoring a lot now have to find eight to 10 points for you, and it takes a while sometimes for that to happen, for them to get their confidence.”
