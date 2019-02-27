ALEXANDRIA - Albany averaged 78.6 points in its three playoff games to reach the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament for a third consecutive season.
The Lady Hornets needed more than 26 minutes to eclipse the 30-point barrier Wednesday night in the Class 3A state semifinals.
That was the kind of night it was for third-seeded Albany in falling, 59-46, to second-seeded Madison Prep at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
Madison Prep advances to Saturday night’s 3A championship game against defending champion Loranger.
“We couldn’t have picked a worse time to have our worst shooting game of the season,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “And it affected our defense. We couldn’t get into our transition game because we were taking the ball out of the net too much.”
Madison Prep (22-13) scored nine straight points to close the first quarter to break a 7-7 tie, while Albany (25-13) went 6½ minutes spanning the first and second quarter without scoring.
Still, a 3-pointer from Camryn Woods 58 seconds before halftime cut Albany’s deficit to nine, 26-17.
Madison Prep countered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Braci Johnson and Tarneisha Young in the final 35 seconds of the half to stake the Chargers to a 32-17 halftime lead.
Until those 3-pointers, Madison Prep was 1-for-7 from behind the arc.
Johnson opened the second half with two more 3-pointers in the first 56 seconds as Madison Prep’s lead swelled to, 38-17. Makayla Marshall later drove the lane for the Chargers to cap a 14-0 run for a commanding 40-17 lead over the shell-shocked Lady Hornets.
“All credit to Madison Prep,” said Darouse. “They played better than us.”
Madison Prep took its largest lead of the game (44-20) on a free throw by Marshall with 1:33 left in the third quarter to finish an 18-3 run that began with Johnson’s and Young’s 3-pointers. Young led Madison Prep with 18 points, while Destiny Ellis added 17 and Johnson 14.
Albany upped the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter while Madison Prep began working the clock. The result was the Lady Hornets whittling away at their deficit.
Woods hit four straight free throws with Albany pulling within, 47-33, with 5:09 left. The Lady Hornets’ press was causing turnovers and Madison Prep, with a roster of seven players, was in serious foul trouble.
Woods’ third and fourth free throws came about on Marshall’s fifth foul. Three other Chargers finished the game with four fouls
Woods hit her third and final 3-pointer with 2:05 left to pull Albany within, 53-43, but the Lady Hornets couldn’t hit another shot outside of free throws.
“I felt like every time we’d get momentum, get a steal, we’d miss,” said Darouse, “or they would get a bucket.”
Albany shot 25.5 percent (14-for-55) from the field and was just 3-of-13 from 3-point range.
Albany also struggled from the free throw line, missing 12 of 27 free throw attempts.
Woods scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Albany in the final game of her decorated career.
“We made it here three years in a row,” said Woods. “It’s not how I wanted it to end, but I’m proud of my teammates.”
“She is very dear to my heart,” said Darouse.
Albany finished the season one game short of its goal, but Darouse was pleased with the fight the Lady Hornets showed in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t quit, and I’m super proud of that,” she said. “It’s not in their DNA nor mine.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.