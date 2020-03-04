GIRLS BASKETBALL | Coming full circle! French Settlement, Doyle basketball teams advanced to state tournament on different sides of bracket 22 years ago

LIVINGSTON – Every now and then, things have a way of coming full circle.
That could be what’s happening with the French Settlement and Doyle girls basketball teams.
The sixth-seeded Lady Lions meet No. 2 Red River in the Class 2A semifinals Thursday at 2:45 p.m., while No. 1 Doyle takes on No. 4 Lake Arthur at 6:15 p.m. Both games are at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The winners meet in the Class 2A championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
It’s not the first time both teams have made the semis in the same year on opposite sides of the bracket. It happened during the 1997-98 season when both teams were in Class B.
For Doyle, there are some family ties, with senior post player Meghan Watson’s mother, Terri Wheat Watson, and defensive specialist Elise Jones’ mom, Miranda Novak Jones, both playing on the team 22 years ago for legendary coach Jennifer Goodwin.
“It’s like they’re living their high school years through us again,” Meghan Watson said. “It’s like they’re seeing themselves do it all over again, but it’s not them. It’s like they get to see it, and they’re not playing it. It’s strange how it all played out, really strange. It’s like history repeating itself.”
French Settlement’s drive to the state tournament that season coincided with the return of Gerald Keller to the sideline, which Denee Thornton Aydell, a player on the team, said was more than enough motivation for a program that hadn’t seen much success at the time.
“When he came, we just absorbed everything,” Aydell said. “It was a good age for all of us … We just kind of absorbed all the information. I remember him pointing to the ball and saying ‘This is how much you know,’” she said while pointing to a small portion on an imaginary basketball. ‘This is how much I know,’, while making a larger circle. (He’d) just keep on telling us, ‘You don’t know it all. Keep on working.’”
Kim Thornton Plauche, and Duffi Matherne Lawless, who were also members of the FSHS team, offered their takes on Keller’s influence on the group.
“You just didn’t run,” Plauche said. “Everything you did, you had a ball in your hand.”
“Me and Denee were the tallest players,” Lawless said. “Our point guard was 4-11, so it was just all fundamentals and playing the game he coached and doing what he said – the little things – the picks, the screens.”
Aydell said the team’s success that season created a buzz in the community.
“The whole town was behind us …” Aydell said. “We would hear stories about nobody coming to games, and then that year people started showing up to games. People wanted to see Coach Keller. People wanted to see us. We were a little bit better than the boys that year, so people were actually coming. We had a stronger fan base. We were bringing them to the gym. That had not been the atmosphere in the town for years, so it was really cool that everybody was just kind of coming together, and it was a good time.”
During its run to the tournament, French Settlement knocked off Holden, the two-time defending state champion, 40-38 in overtime in a game played at Doyle, which Aydell, who scored 19 points in the contest, remembers well.
“We didn’t know what we were getting into the first playoff game that year against Holden at Doyle,” she said. “We walk in and Holden has embraced Doyle as their home floor. We’re all like, ‘What?’ That pushed us and we played into overtime, and it was just an amazing game. We came out ahead at the end.”
The Lady Lions followed that with a 60-40 win over Hackberry in a game played at Barbe.
“I loved playing but we didn’t have much around me (in previous years), so to have success that year was amazing,” Lawless said.
The state tournament was played at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on the campus of what is now Louisiana-Monroe, which Plauche said was quite a change in atmosphere for the Lady Lions.
“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said. “I think we had practice or something beforehand and trying to shoot on the goal without the wall behind it messing with you. I remember that being one of the things that was messing with me in shooting.”
In the semifinals, French Settlement ran into Anacoco, which had won the Class 2A state championship the previous season before dropping down to Class B. Ashley Antony scored 28 points in the first half for Anacoco, which built a 34-14 halftime lead on its way to a 55-31 win.
Denee Thornton (Aydell) led FSHS with 13 points, while Matherne (Lawless) and Kim Thornton (Plauche) each scored seven.
“That’s the only game I remember ever being nervous, hands sweating, feet sweating,” Lawless said. “I really don’t ever remember being nervous any other game.”
While that season’s FSHS team didn’t win a state title, Lawless had some advice for the current players preparing to play in the state tournament.
“Enjoy it,” Matherne said. “Have fun. Make your memories. Don’t worry. Just enjoy it.”
On the Doyle side of things, the stakes are a little different given the family ties between current and former players, providing a little comparison between the 1997-98 team and the current crop of Lady Tigers.
“I always compare this team to our team,” Terri Wheat Watson said. “Coach (Jennifer) Goodwin had said before, the group of girls that she coached, which was the team in 1997-98, she said that that group of girls would run though a brick wall if I told them to. I don’t think I’ve seen another team go through Doyle that was aggressive as we were until this team, and I think this team is all heart and guts. They give everything they have. They lay it on the line every game, and to me, they’ve pulled together as one. I think they’re one unit, and they’re ready to do this. I think they’ve got the drive and the want.”
Doyle, which won its semifinal game in 1998 – a 57-51 victory over Pleasant Hill behind 36 points from Wheat Watson – lost 70-51 to Anacoco in the championship game playing what Novak Jones said was a decidedly different style than the current Doyle team.
“(With) Coach Jennifer (Goodwin), you ran a play,” she said. “It wasn’t run and gun. You ran set plays, and we knew who was going to score every play.”
“They would run us to death,” Wheat Watson said in comparing the Doyle teams. “We couldn’t breathe, and we thought we were in shape. It’s a different style.”
Wheat Watson said this year’s Doyle team has some other intangibles that have shown during the course of the season.
“There’s no weak link, and I think they’re hard to guard,” she said. “They’re all fast. They like to run. They know exactly what they’re doing. They know where to look. They know where to pass. They’ve got it together. They’re read each other well.”
Wheat Watson said she and her former teammates aren’t the only ones enjoying the ride this Doyle team has taken this season.
“Even walking into the gym, every time I turn to my left and I see Coach Goodwin, she’s giving me thumbs up,” Wheat Watson said. “It’s kind of like she’s re-living it through us. This is her team all over again is what I think she feels like. I think it’s really cool to watch my daughter, along with her teammates, get to where they are and be as good a team as they are.”
This time around, they’re looking for a different end result.
“We’re hoping they do what we didn’t do,” Wheat Watson said. “We’re hoping they finish the year that we didn’t finish. It’s kind of like I guess we’re living back through them a little, but I think they’re better than we were.”
Elise Jones said she’s hoping the Lady Tigers can deliver.
“Just how in sync everything is (with 22 years ago) is kind of just weird, but this time I hope that we win state because they were just short,” she said.
