Haleigh Cushingberry scored 24 points and Bailey Little added 23 as Live Oak cruised to a 55-37 win over West Feliciana on Friday.
Live Oak trailed 13-12 at the end of the first quarter but pulled away with a 16-2 run in the second quarter.
The Eagles extended the lead to 39-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
