The Albany girls basketball team is heading into the Division II non-select state championship game with almost the same group that made it to the Class 3A semifinals last season, but Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse is making sure to keep everything in perspective at this point in the season.
“It’s different in that we’re playing for a championship this year, but it’s the same,” Darouse said of returning to the state tournament with the veteran team. “Our routine is the same. We’re preparing for a six o’clock game tomorrow night just like we would for a six o’clock home game, so it’s different and the same at the same time. We’ve tried to tell the girls that as important a game as it is, it’s just a game and to enjoy it and to take everything in and to have fun with it. When this group is relaxed is when they’re at their best.”
No. 2 Albany faces No. 1 Wossman in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.
The Lady Hornets advanced to the title game with a 72-64 overtime win over No. 3 Brusly on Wednesday.
“(Thursday) at practice, to say we were sluggish would be an understatement, but at least we were at practice, which is a lot more than what we can say for a lot of teams in the state, we were very lucky to still be practicing,” Darouse said. “This is literally what the kids have worked 12 months for, so we couldn’t be happier. We’re going to work as hard as we can at practice (Friday) to be as prepared as we can and give it our best shot tomorrow night.”
Darouse said Thursday’s practice included breaking down film with the team as well as a walk-through.
“Physically, we weren’t able to do much, so we’ll do the bulk of our work (Friday),” Darouse said. “We will focus on things that we definitely need to do well tomorrow night, and you know me, one of those things is rebounding so we will spend a good portion of today working on rebounding. Wossman is phenomenal on the boards, so we will need to rebound that first shot way more often than not if we want to have a chance to win the game tomorrow night.”
There’s history between Albany and Wossman, with the Wildcats defeating the Lady Hornets 65-59 in last season’s Class 3A semifinals.
“We were able to look at them in person when we went to West Monroe over the Christmas break,” Darouse said. “They’re just a great team, and they’re the No. 1 seed for a reason.”
In addition to getting rebounds, Darouse said the Lady Hornets will be looking to limit Wossman’s points in transition.
“I felt like Wednesday night, we had several bad turnovers where we just gave them an uncontested layup, and so we have to cut those bad turnovers out and take care of the basketball a little bit better Saturday,” Darouse said.
“We’re just going to go out there, and we’ve gotten to where we are by playing hard, playing with heart and guts, and we’re going to channel our inner heart and guts tomorrow night and give it everything we’ve got,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.