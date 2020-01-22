WATSON - Senior Dijone' Flowers helped Live Oak open an early lead and never looked back in taking a 65-39 victory Tuesday over Central Private.
Flowers, a Lamar signee, scored 12 of her game-high 25 points during a first quarter run that gave Live Oak a 23-11 lead. The Lady Eagles were able to stretch that out to a 37-21 halftime advantage.
Bailey Little added 12, Jaelyn Ray eight with Sydney Wiginton and Jamie Elenbaas each adding six.
Live Oak returns to action Friday at home against St. John of Plaquemine at 6 p.m.
