WALKER - - The Walker girls basketball team passed its first real test of the season with flying colors.
The Lady Cats used pressure defense almost the entire contest to help key a 61-39 win over Benton on Thursday at Walker as part of the Brusly Tournament.
“They’re a solid team,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said after his team moved to 8-0. “They return four starters from a state runner up team last year, and they were undefeated. They beat Ruston, beat West Monroe, beat some top five A teams already. The main thing I told my kids was they weren’t going to quit.
“The first seven teams we played, when we punched them, they laid down,” Arnold continued. “I said, ‘They’ve got banners all in their gym. They’ve been in the Sweet 1six three straight years. They’re used to winning. They take pride in winning. They know how to win, and they’re not going to lay down.’ That was something I hammered to them.”
Walker went up 4-0 on a steal and layup by Ja’Miya Vann before Kennedi Ard scored eight straight points on a pair of 3-pointers and a basket to put Walker ahead 12-0.
“I knew we had to come out with a lot of energy knowing they’re a good team,” said Ard, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury. “Me having my injury earlier this year, I wasn’t really thinking about it. I just knew I had to go hard and have confidence, shoot the ball.”
Ard finished with 13 points, while Vann had 11.
Benton (5-1) got within 16-4, but Ray’Onna Sterling’s trey put Walker up 19-4 at the end of the first quarter. Sterling finished with 10 points.
The Lady Cats didn’t let up on their defensive pressure, which Arnold said is a credit to the team’s approach during practice.
“We always say the game’s easier than practice,” Arnold said. “Sometimes they get in the game, it’s like, ‘Coach, it’s easy.’ That’s good because you practice hard. We gave them trouble. That first six, seven minutes, I don’t know even know if they got a shot off.”
Sterling’s basket to open the second quarter put Walker ahead 21-4 before Benton began to chip away, with Riley Sanford scoring 10 points in the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, which helped cut the lead to 28-20.
“We gave No. 24 (Sanford) two wide open looks, and that was in our scouting report not to do, so we’ve got to get better at following directions,” Arnold said. “We’re still a work in progress. It’s a nice start, but we’re nowhere near a finished product for sure.”
Walker led 31-20 at halftime and used a burst to pull away early in the third quarter, with Vann’s 3-pointer pushing the lead to 40-24.
Benton got within 40-31 on Tate Sellers’ three-point play, but Walker’s Lanie Miller hit consecutive 3-pointers during an 8-0 run to close out the third quarter, putting the Lady Cats ahead 48-31 heading into the fourth.
“We knew they were an experienced team, and they were going to come out with a lot of energy at halftime and they weren’t going to beat themselves,” said Miller, who finished with 10 points. “(The 3-pointers) were open, and I feel like I had the confidence to hit them. It made the gap bigger. We went on a run and picked the energy up.”
Ard’s 3-pointer and a basket by Arionna Patterson stretched the lead to 57-37 before Sterling hit four straight free throws during a 4-2 burst to account for the final margin.
Even with the win, Arnold said one of the Lady Cats’ keys to success this season will be rebounding.
“We’ve got to keep teams off the boards because we are undersized,” Arnold said. “They were bigger than us at every position tonight. Nice size. Solid kids. Good length. At times, they pounded us on the boards, so we’ve got to get a little better. It’s a mental thing. Physically, I think we’re fine. It’s just mentally, we’ve got to remember to box out. If you don’t box out, you’re not going to get the rebound. I thought late in the game we did a better job and kind of closed the door on them. We limited them to one shot.”
