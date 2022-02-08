Ten players scored as the Denham Springs High girls basketball team picked up a 63-34 road win over Central on Monday.
The Lady Jackets led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and 35-23 at halftime.
Raegan White led DSHS with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, while Julissa Cabrera added 11 points with five in the fourth quarter as DSHS went on a 16-2 run.
Hannah Hudnall added eight points with six in the first quarter, while Sheneka Taylor chipped in seven points, with five in the third quarter.
