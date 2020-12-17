Denham Springs held French Settlement to single digits in every quarter to key a 43-17 win over the Lady Lions at Hornsby Gym on Thursday as part of the Walker Tournament.
Denham Springs led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-9 at halftime.
The Lady Jackets extended the lead to 29-13 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with a 14-4 run in which Denham's Sheneka Taylor scored seven of her game-high 12 points.
Libby Thompson added 11 points for DSHS and Reagen David and Kiana Lee each scored six.
Graceyln Sibley and Hayzlyn Granade each scored four to lead FSHS.
