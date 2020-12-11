Denham Springs held Lakeshore to single digits in three quarters and put together a big third quarter to cruise to a 62-32 win Friday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
The Lady Jackets led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 29-19 at halftime before a 21-8 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
Libby Thompson, who hit four 3-pointers in the game, had 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter.
Kiana Lee had 13 points for DSHS, while Olivia Slack added nine points with a pair of 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.