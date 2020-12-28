Denham Springs High held Pearl River to single digits in every quarter and nine players scored as the Lady Jackets picked up a 67-22 win at Hornsby Gym on Monday.
Sheneka Taylor scored nine of her 18 points in the first quarter while Olivia Slack added six of her 12 points as DSHS led 18-6 after one quarter.
Denham extended the lead to 37-13 at halftime and outscored Pearl River 30-9 in the second half.
Libby Thompson had 11 points, while Raegen White scored 10 with two 3-pointers.
