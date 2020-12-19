Denham Springs High got off to a fast start to key a 70-30 win over Salmen to close out the Walker Tournament at Hornsby Gym on Saturday.
The Lady Jackets led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime.
Denham extended the lead to 53-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Libby Thompson led DSHS with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Kiana Lee added 10 points. Sheneka Taylor and and Malaysia Scott each scored nine.
