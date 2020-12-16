The Denham Springs High girls basketball team used a fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 34-24 road win over Brusly on Wednesday.
The score was tied at 22-22 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Lady Jackets used a 12-2 run to notch the win.
Raegan David led Denham Springs with eight points, while Libby Thompson added seven and Kiana Lee six.
Six players scored in the fourth quarter for Denham Springs, which led 17-12 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.