Denham Springs' Reagan David (34) shoots as Northshore's Mollie Grubbs (30) goes for the block last month.

 Michael Bacigalupi | The News

The Denham Springs High girls basketball team used a fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 34-24 road win over Brusly on Wednesday.

The score was tied at 22-22 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Lady Jackets used a 12-2 run to notch the win.

Raegan David led Denham Springs with eight points, while Libby Thompson added seven and Kiana Lee six.

Six players scored in the fourth quarter for Denham Springs, which led 17-12 at halftime.

