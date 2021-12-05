The Denham Springs High girls wrapped up a 3-0 run in the Brusly Tournament with a pair of wins over the weekend.
The Lady Jackets (7-3) won their sixth straight game.
Elsewhere, Live Oak notched a 37-23 win over St. Charles on Friday.
DENHAM SPRINGS 68, ISTROUMA 43
Thirteen players scored as the Lady Jackets led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and 36-20 at halftime.
Julissa Cabrera led DSHS with 13 points, Regan David scored nine, Braleigh Zeigler chipped in eight and Ella Wilson scored seven.
DENHAM SPRINGS 52, EAST IBERVILLE 27
Raegan White led Denham Springs with 21 points as the Lady Jackets led 18-15 at halftime and pulled away with a 17-12 run in the third quarter.
Zeigler had eight points with six in the fourth quarter, and Olivia Slack added six points.
LIVE OAK 37, ST. CHARLES 23
The Eagles held St. Charles to single digits in three quarters, leading 22-9 at halftime and 32-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Haleigh Cushingberry led LOHS with 11 points, while Bailey Little and Demari Whitley each scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.