The Denham Springs High girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend in its own tournament, defeating Thibodaux 37-30 Friday and South Lafourche 50-36 Saturday.
DENHAM SPRINGS 50, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 36
The Lady Jackets led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime.
DSHS pushed the advantage to 37-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Raegan White led DSHS with 18 points with 15 and three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Taylor Smith added 11 points, and Zoey Garidel had seven, all in the fourth quarter.
DENHAM SPRINGS 37, THIBODAUX 30
The Lady Jackets led 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away with an 18-2 run.
White led DSHS with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Olivia Slack had eight with six in the fourth quarter. Smith scored seven, and Garidel chipped in six.
