DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs girls basketball team’s game against St. Joseph’s wasn’t a thing of beauty, but it’s exactly the type of game Lady Jackets coach Rudy Smith is hoping will help prepare his team for what lies ahead this season.
Denham Springs grinded out a 70-42 win over the Red Stickers in the team’s first game in its own tournament Thursday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“I was proud of the girls,” Smith said after the Lady Jackets moved to 5-0. “They continue to do the little things. We did a good job on the boards. We shot free throws well … We shot decent, but we have to get better on defense. We have to be able to get in those pass lanes and get some steals without fouling.”
St. Joseph’s jumped out to a 5-2 lead before consecutive baskets by Denham’s Zoey Garidel, and an inside basket and three-point by Olivia Slack keyed a run that put the Lady Jackets ahead 13-6.
A pair of baskets by Braleigh Zeigler stretched the lead to 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, and Taylor Smith had a pair of steals for layups that quickly put the Lady Jackets up 21-8.
The Red Stickers got within nine points twice before – the last time at 23-14 – before Taylor Smith’s jumper sparked an 8-0 run to close out the first half that ended when Addie Chustz was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Officials put .5 of a second back on the clock, and she hit two of three free throws, giving DSHS a 31-14 lead at halftime.
“We knew that team was going to make it a little ugly on us,” Rudy Smith said. “That’s kind of how they play. They’re going to slow it down, and they’re going to work you. They’re going to try to control the pace of the game. We’re trying to play fast. They’re trying to slow it down, and they did a good job of that, which kind of kept them in the game early, but I just think our constant pressure, we kept getting a few deflections here and there and got some easy buckets out of it, kind of broke it open.”
Raegan White’s 3-pointer to start the second quarter keyed another run which extended the lead to 42-15.
St. Joseph’s got within 44-23 on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws by Abbie Turner but struggled from the line, going 16-for-35 for the game. Meanwhile, Denham Springs was 13-for-17 from the stripe.
Taylor Smith said the physical nature of Thursday’s game was a plus for the Lady Jackets.
“It definitely motivates us,” Smith said after finishing with 16 points, with eight in the third quarter. “If the other team’s physical, it makes us want to work harder and get after it.”
Rudy Smith said St. Joseph’s gave the Lady Jackets, who played without starters Julissa Cabrera (flu) and Prai Nelson (injury), some problems at times.
“Any time we have to drop back into a zone because we’re in foul trouble and we’ve got some different matchup problems, we give up some open shots, we’re in trouble,” he said. “We don’t practice much with our zone defense. We work it a little bit in practice, but we try to work on our pressing and our man-to-man. They did a good job of forcing us to play that man, and then they were working for good, open shots. They were taking advantages of some mismatches and playing well together. Give St. Joseph’s some credit. They played well.”
From there, Taylor Smith hit a pair of free throws, and she and Chustz connected on 3-pointers to extend the lead to 52-25 before a steal and layup by Jaydn Vaughn put DSHS ahead 54-29 going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s tough because we start games a lot slower usually, and … we’re more of a second-half team, so when the second half came, we kind of just were more quick with our passes and just made smarter passes,” White said of overcoming the slow start to finish with 13 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. “When our teammates are doing good things, it just effects all of us in a positive way.”
St. Joseph’s chipped the lead to 61-35 before Ella Wilson’s 3-pointer pushed the advantage to 66-35.
Nine players scored for Denham Springs, with Slack adding 14 points.
“We had some balanced scoring, and if we can continue to stay balanced with our scoring, we can compete with most teams,” Rudy Smith said. “We’ll see what Thibodaux brings us (Friday). It will be a different-paced game. They’re more of a fast, up-tempo game than what we want to play, so it ought to be a fun game.”
