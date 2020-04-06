Maddie Howell might not have seen herself as a college basketball player at first, but now she’s on her way to being one.
Howell, who helped Denham Springs High to a state-runner up finish last season and a trip to the regional round this season, committed to Millsaps College late last week.
Howell said her view on playing college ball began to change after she received a text from Millsaps assistant coach Caitlin Kriesel-Bigler, which eventually led to a visit to the school’s campus in Jackson, Miss.
“When they texted me, I was so surprised,” Howell said. “I did not know I was good enough to actually go to the next level and play. I was super surprised, and then I toured the school and loved it.”
“I wasn’t planning on playing at the next level, and I didn’t really know about it, but when (Millsaps) Coach (Justin) LeBlanc called me, it interested me,” Howell continued. “I met some coaches and I saw the facilities. Coach LeBlanc seemed like he was all about family – family oriented, so I was really happy about that. Also, the education there is really good. They’re known for biology majors, and that’s what I want to do, so that was a huge part of my decision.”
DSHS coach Blake Zito said Howell developed into a college player as her career high school career progressed.
“All the credit goes to her,” Zito said. “Maddie has put in extra time since I’ve been around the program. I know it started when she was young playing ball. (She’s always) looking to get better, always looking to get in the gym to work on her shot, getting trained on the side.
“I always admired her work ethic, because yeah, she was open to playing college ball, but that wasn’t her ultimate goal,” Zito continued. “She was, in my sense, a true, traditional high school player in the fact of she was just wanting the be the best player she could be while she played in high school – kind of a throwback. These days, kids they’re working to get a scholarship. She really wasn’t. She was working to just be the best player she could be. She wanted to contribute. She wanted to help the team and things worked out to where she keeps getting better and better, keeps improving, a couple of schools are on her radar, and she’s able to pull the trigger and get a scholarship offer to Millsaps. I’m totally excited for her. She’s a kid who deserves it on and off the court.”
Howell thanked DSHS boys assistant coaches Tony Sterling and Tiras Magee, Zito and Walker girls coach Korey Arnold, whom she played for as a freshman after transferring to Walker after the Great Flood of 2016.
“I wouldn’t be here without any of them,” Howell said.
Said Zito: “From where she came in as a freshman to now is probably night and day,” Zito said. “Even when I got here (when Howell was) a junior, seeing her grow these last two years has been impressive, so if you project more growth from her in the next couple of years playing ball, she can be a really good player for Millsaps, and I’m excited to watch her play.”
For the Lady Jackets, Howell was a shooter, a role she expects to fill at Millsaps.
“They like my shooting, so they’re going to put me in positions where I can shoot,” Howell said. “Coach LeBlanc told me that they really need a shooter, so I’m perfect for that. I’m going to have great fit.”
Zito agreed, pointing to Howell’s performances in games against Amite and Walker this past season. Against Walker, Howell hit six 3-pointers with 18 points in a 64-59 win. She had three treys as part of a 15-point effort in a 70-61 win over Amite.
“She can affect the game with her shooting so much, and we’ve had a couple of games this year, big games – Amite, the Walker game – where she really just shot so well to put us over the hump and got us the win,” Zito said. “When you’re able to shoot like that and that’s what teams are looking for, the best defense sometimes is scoring points, and she can do that. She really can fill it up. When you have one of those major attributes and she has and she’s really good at, everything else in her game is elevated because of how well she can shoot the ball.”
Zito said Howell’s consistency is another plus.
“They’re getting an outstanding young lady who’s going to work hard, who they’re going to be able to depend on in every way,” he said. “That’s kind of why she played two years and started for me is she was so dependable. I knew exactly what I was getting night in and night out from Maddie Howell. I’m going to miss her, along with a couple of seniors that we have, but I’m super excited for the opportunity she has to continue playing ball.”
Howell was scheduled to compete in the part in Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association 3-point contest after winning the South Region 3 title. The statewide competition was slated for halftime of the LHSBCA girls All-Star game, which DSHS teammate Kate Thompson and Live Oak’s Dijone’ Flowers were scheduled to be a part of before the statewide school closure amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I was really disappointed that I couldn’t shoot and compete,” Howell said.
Howell and Zito agreed Millsaps is a great spot for her to continue her playing career.
“I feel like I fit in,” Howell said, while noting the school’s small class sizes.
“I think it’s a good fit for her,” Zito said. “I know she went to visit the campus. She really thought it was beautiful. She enjoyed it. I think she wanted to be somewhat still close to home and able to play, and so Millsaps just checked a lot of boxes for her and offered her an opportunity that she couldn’t pass up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.