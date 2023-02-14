As the Denham Springs High girls basketball team begins the playoffs, coach Rudy Smith has a challenge for his team.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to be tough, and right now, we’re lacking a little toughness,” Smith said. “I don’t know if it’s the youth or if our offseason program needs to be improved or what, but we need to do something to develop that toughness. That’s going to be my goal for this summer. I’ve got to get them in the weight room and get them tougher.”
Denham Springs, the No. 6 seed in the Division I non-select playoff bracket, hosts No. 27 Slidell at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grady Hornsby Gym in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Elsewhere, No. 26 Live Oak travels to face No. 7 Natchitoches Central at 6 p.m. Thursday with Michele Yawn and the Eagles looking to stick to the basics.
“We’re just going to try to make sure that we keep to the routine because it obviously got us here,” Yawn said. “We’re going to hopefully make sure that our girls have some confidence going into this game and just make sure that we’re pretty efficient at practice and just do what we can. The things that we can control, we’re going to try to control them and hopefully go in there and kind of upset Natchitoches Central.”
SLIDELL AT DENHAM SPRINGS
The Lady Jackets lost to Walker 75-27 to close out the regular season, and Smith gave his team the weekend off with a few players coming in to work on some shooting.
Maybe the biggest factor for the Lady Jackets is they’re at home, where they have a 14-0 record this season.
“We feel like we play our best ball at home, and I’m sure that’s everybody, but with girls basketball, confidence is probably 70 percent of it,” Smith said. “Going on your home court where you feel like you haven’t lost and you can’t lose, that’s going to be a big thing for us. We’ve got to keep that confidence, hit a lot of shots. We haven’t been shooting well. The last three games, our shooting percentage has been down.”
Smith noted two of the Lady Jackets’ last three games were on the road.
“We usually shoot well in our own gym, and we’re going to have to be able to shoot well,” Smith said. “We’re not as big as they are, but we’ve kind of gotten this far off our outside shots and creating for each other. We’re going to have to continue to do that to succeed.”
“We’re going to test their discipline,” Smith continued. “We’re going to test them with some pressure and kind of do what we do – clean up a few things that we have been kind of weak at, work on the little things, and I think if we can stay fundamentally sound, I think we have a good chance of beating them in the first round.”
LIVE OAK AT NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL
Yawn is expecting to see a lot of full-court pressure from Natchitoches Central, but she’s hoping playing against teams in District 5-5A that play similar styles will be a help for the Eagles.
“That’s the beauty of it,” she said. “I’m happy with our district. We were able to get a win. It’s not as well as we wanted to perform, but playing those teams that we did, they each brought something different. What we’re going to face, I feel like in Natchitoches Central, is what we’ve already seen against the No. 1 seed in the state (Walker). Denham pressed us too, and I think that’s going to give the girls some confidence to be like, ‘Alright, it’s just another game, and we just have to take care of what we can control.’”
Yawn is also hoping the Eagles can get off to a fast start.
“I think just with teams like them that are going to get in your face from tip-off to the last buzzer, it’s just trying your best to throw the first punch,” Yawn said. “That’s something we’ve been saying all year is stop getting punched first. I think we’re going to have to try to figure out a way just to let them know we’re not just going to be a 26 seed playing a seven seed. Hopefully we go there and we show them that we’re there to compete, and if we can just do something so that we’re not on our heels and kind of make them be on their heels, I think we can maybe do something good up there.”
