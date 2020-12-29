DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High never trailed against Assumption, but the Lady Jackets certainly made things interesting in the latter stages of their 57-49 win over the Lady Mustangs on Tuesday at Hornsby Gym.
“I thought we did some really good things offensively,” DSHS Blake Zito said after the Lady Jackets saw an 18-point lead whittled to six in the fourth quarter. “I thought our defense, that normally is really good, I thought, let us down at times. It’s just opportunities to build and learn from. We’ve got half the season … left, and I like the direction that we’re going and excited to see outcome at the end.”
Denham Springs, which moved to 9-7 and won its eighth straight game, led 51-35 heading into the fourth quarter and went ahead 53-35 on Sadie Allen’s inside basket.
From there, Assumption’s Elaina Rivere took over, scoring 14 of her 16 points during a run which cut the lead to 55-49 with roughly three minutes to play.
“That was the best player that we scouted and knew that she could make things happen, but she wasn’t aggressive early, and in the fourth quarter, she started being more aggressive and finishing around the rim on some drives and kind (gave) them some momentum to come back,” Zito said of Rivere. “Compliment to our girls just hanging on, fighting through it. We preach, and this team has been really good at (going to) the next play, not worrying about (things) putting your head down and keep fighting. We had some mishaps on that tonight that I’m disappointed in, but for the most part, we did enough to get the job done.”
After a Denham Springs timeout, Kiana Lee hit the final bucket of the game, with the Lady Jackets eventually taking possession and running their motion offense to drain the clock.
Denham Springs led 34-24 at halftime and worked the defensive boards and its inside game in the third quarter to push the advantage to 49-32 on a pair of baskets by Libby Thompson before heading into the fourth quarter ahead 51-35.
Thompson finished with 12 points, six of which came in the third quarter.
“We’re getting more bodies, and then because we’ve played without so many people (during the season), I have a sophomore, Malaysia Scott, who’s playing now, scored some points (5) tonight, so we’re getting deeper, which makes me really excited about what we can have going down the stretch when we get two more players back (Violett Jackson from a torn ACL and Live Oak transfer Di’mari Whitley) that can really help us. I really like where we’re at. We’ve got a long way to go, but everything’s trending in the right direction.”
The Lady Jackets led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter and scored the first two baskets of the second quarter, with Sheneka Taylor’s steal and layup expanding the lead to 22-16.
Assumption got as close as four points twice – the second time at 26-22 – but Reagen David and Taylor scored consecutive baskets off turnovers, keying a run that helped put the Lady Jackets ahead 34-24 at halftime.
“I just like to be there for my team,” said Taylor, who finished with 12 points, with 10 in the first half, including six in the second quarter. “If I have an opportunity to do something, then I’ll take it.”
Lee led Denham Springs with 14 points, while David chipped in eight.
Denham Springs opened the game with an 8-2 run, but Assumption’s Lily Guillot and Kierra Mills hit 3-pointers during a burst which cut the lead to 11-10.
Assumption’s Ron’lynea Adams, who had a game-high 20 points, scored eight in the first quarter and 14 in the first half.
“She played really well,” Zito said of Adams. “She shot it really well around the rim -- a lot of the trash from our pressing and trapping and things that they were getting rebounds from, putting it back in. It wasn’t something that we were doing awful or anything. It’s just they were capitalizing off the small mistakes that we were making.”
Thompson’s 3-pointer keyed a burst which helped put Denham Springs ahead 18-14 before Adams’ bucket closed out the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.