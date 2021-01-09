Kiana Lee and Sheneka Taylor each scored five points in overtime, helping Denham Springs to a 67-63 win over Baker on Friday.
Taylor led DSHS with 26 points, while Libby Thompson scored 16 with three 3-pointers.
The game was tied at 55-55 at the end of regulation, but the Lady Jackets used a 12-8 run in the extra session to pick up the win.
Baker led 49-38 heading into the fourth quarter before the Lady Jackets closed with a 17-6 run to force overtime.
DSHS Lead 21-17 at the end of the first quarter, but Baker outscored the Lady Jackets 16-2 in the second quarter to lead 33-23 at halftime.
Reagan David added eight points for the Lady Jackets, while Taylor finished with seven.
