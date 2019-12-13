HOLDEN – Albany created a storm to start the second half, and Denham Springs weathered it.
Because of that, the Lady Jackets are headed back to the girls championship game of the Livingston Parish Tournament.
The Lady Hornets used a strong third quarter to chip into a nine-point halftime deficit and got as close as a point early in the fourth quarter before Denham Springs closed on a 15-2 run in a 51-37 victory over the Lady Hornets on Friday at Holden.
“Even though we had moments of frustration, of not running things right or not doing what we’re supposed to do, our effort was there every possession,” DSHS coach Blake Zito said. “I told our girls, in the end, in any game if our effort’s there, we’ll always have a chance to win. I know we had a nice lead early on, but we’re kind of built for these close games. We’ve been in close games, I think, since the season started, and it showed.”
Albany coach Stacy Darouse lamented some missed opportunities by her team.
“I felt like every area of the game we played well enough to win, except we couldn’t make layups,” Darouse said. “We had struggles to score, and I felt like if we could have made some easy buckets here, there and yonder, we’d have been right in the game. I don’t know if we’d have won, but we’d have been right in the game. I was proud.”
Denham Springs, the tournament's defending champion, advances to play Doyle for the parish championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Albany trailed 27-18 at halftime but turned up the defensive pressure to key an 8-3 burst which cut the lead to 30-26.
“We just talked about how we couldn’t give up and we couldn’t let down,” said Albany’s Maddie Oubre, who scored six of her 12 points in the third quarter. “Most teams, whenever they’re down, they get in their heads. We just knew that if we did that, then it would just be 10 times worse.”
Zito said he was expecting the Lady Hornets to make a run based on their style of play, but he said getting past that helped his team down the stretch.
“When teams pressure full court, you might can get it (lead) early, but they’re going to have moments where they make plays, and they had moments in that third quarter where they made plays,” Zito said. “As bad as we looked at times, we still maintained the lead. We still were in it, and I think that was huge. That really set up for the fourth quarter of us taking the lead …”
A pair of baskets by Haley Meyers, who had six of her eight points in the third quarter, got Albany within 32-30, and Laila McAllister’s jumper chipped the DSHS lead to 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
DSHS' Kate Thompson hit an inside basket, but Albany’s Devyn Hoyt answered with a 3-pointer, which cut the lead to 36-35.
The Lady Jackets pulled away from there, going on a 9-0 run that was capped by Treneisha Muse’s basket to put DSHS up 45-35 as Albany struggled from the field.
“We knew Kate and (Muse) would be a matchup issue for us, offensively and defensively, and when we were able to pull Kate out away from the basket, she wasn’t there to block shots and change shots, and we were a little more successful,” Darouse said. “I felt like we needed to get one of those two in foul trouble, and we did (with Muse), and we guarded better when one of them was on the bench, but I felt like Kate was a force on both ends of floor, and she showed why she’s a D-I signee (Wisconsin), and that’s what she should be doing, but it caused us some issues.
“I think that’s something that we can learn from, because we’re going to see big again when we go to Sumner," Darouse said. "We’re going to see big again at another tournament or somewhere down the line maybe in a playoff game, and we’ll look back on this game and make some adjustments. That’s Livingston Parish basketball.”
Oubre’s basket with roughly three minutes to play was the Lady Hornets’ last of the game as Denham’s Kennedy King went 6-for-7 from the line to seal the win.
Denham Springs built on a 15-7 halftime lead with a 6-0 burst to start the second half to push the advantage to 21-7.
Meyers’ jumper ended the Lady Hornets’ scoring drought, and a pair of Oubre free throws and a steal and layup from Brooke Saxon cut the lead to 23-14. Denham led 27-18 at halftime.
Thompson’s 3-pointer tied the score at 5 and started a 10-2 run to close out the first quarter for the Lady Jackets, who capitalized on Albany turnovers to fuel the run.
Thompson scored nine points in the opening quarter and finished with 17, while Muse had 13 and King nine.
“We kind of came into game knowing that we were going to have a height advantage over Albany, and so our goal was to get the ball inside a lot to the post, and that’s what we did the first quarter, and then they started closing in every time we got the ball on the inside, so we kind of had to change our game plan, but it was working for the first quarter,” Thompson said. “We really just had to handle the pressure. I think that’s what really pushed us over and helped us get the win because we knew they were going to be pressuring us a lot. I think Kennedy (King) and Violett (Jackson) stepped up and handled the ball and got the ball down the floor, especially on the press break, and that really helped us offensively.”
