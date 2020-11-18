The Denham Springs High girls basketball team got off to a fast start to key a 59-32 win over Sumner on the road to open the season Tuesday.
Denham Springs led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 44-27 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Regan David led DSHS with 17 points, while Libby Thompson added 14 points, 13 of which came in the second quarter.
Thompson hit three 3-pointers.
