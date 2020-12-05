DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s still early in the season, and the Denham Springs High girls basketball team is still in the process of figuring out some things.
That was apparent in the Lady Jackets’ 71-48 loss to St. Amant in the Denham Springs Tournament at Hornsby Gym on Saturday.
“We talked in the locker room after the game and we brought up really about (Friday) night,” DSHS coach Blake Zito said after the Lady Jackets went 0-4 in the tournament, playing four games in three days. “Fontainebleau, we had a chance to win at the end. It was a two-point game with like a minute and a half. I asked how many people have varsity minutes that have been in that situation. Nobody could really raise their hand. Even though they’ve got seniors who are playing right now, they haven’t played much varsity minutes. My hope and prayer is that we have a full season because I know by the end of the season, we’re going to be a good team. It just takes some time, some experience that we need.”
Denham Springs (1-6) trailed 21-7 at the end of the first quarter but Olivia Slack’s inside basket to start the second quarter keyed a run that got DSHS within 26-20 on Kiana Lee’s free throw.
Libby Thompson had three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with six while scoring 23 points for DSHS.
“Whenever we get down in the first quarter, of course I’m going to look for open shots, but I am trying to push it and get the ball up,” Thompson said. “Even if I’m guarded a little bit, I still try to take the open shots as much as I can to get those points up.”
Thompson also played some point guard during the game with Sheneka Taylor out because of COVID-19 quarantine, and Zito also praised the play of Colin Macias and Lee over the past few games.
“We’ve got a starter that’s quarantined, a couple of backup players,” Zito said. “Our depth is kind of depleted a little bit with that, but at the end, it’s going to give other girls opportunities to get more experience, and I think it will make us better when it comes time for real basketball in district and playoffs.”
St. Amant closed the quarter with a 9-2 run to lead 35-22 at halftime.
“I thought we did a good job overall defensively,” Zito said. “I thought the boards really killed us throughout the entire game. I thought when they get second and third chances being the talented team that they are, you’re giving them more opportunities, and for us struggling to score, it’s tough to keep up pace with a team like that.”
“We could never catch up completely, because every time we came with something, they had an answer to it,” Zito continued.
The Lady Jackets got as close as 45-34 on Thompson’s 3-pointer, but St. Amant went 4-for-6 at the line to close out the third quarter to lead 49-34 heading into the fourth.
Lee’s free throws cut the lead to 49-38 with 7:21 to play before St. Amant’s Haile Haydel scored six straight points to key a run that extended the advantage to 62-41.
Haydel and Amani Gray each had 12 points for the Lady Gators, while Lee had 12 for DSHS before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
St. Amant was aided by a 25-for-30 effort at the line, while DSHS was 11-for-23.
The Lady Gators started the game on an 8-0 run using full-court defense to take advantage of Lady Jacket turnovers.
Thompson’s 3-pointer ended the run, but St. Amant didn’t let up. Six players scored for the Lady Gators, with Deniya Thornton getting 10 of her 21 points during the opening quarter, helping her team to a 21-7 lead heading into the second.
“That’s kind of been the story of the whole four games that we’ve had (in the DSHS tourney),” Zito said. “Besides Fontainebleau, we didn’t play bad in the first quarter. The second quarter was bad for Fontainebleau, but the other games, we put ourselves in a big hole. Scoring’s not our best thing we do, so when we put ourselves in a hole like that, it kind of drains our energy trying to create pressure or do things to try to catch up. That’s part of maybe some experience that hopefully we’ll get better being ready and being prepared to start the game. We definitely put ourselves in some bad situations to start, and trying to dig out of them has been tough.”
“That’s a quick team, so we’re just trying to set up our offense as best we can and just work the ball and not force anything,” Thompson said. “I think that’s something we have to work on. We get the ball past the press and we just try and score as fast as we can and we don’t slow down and look for the open shots or passes.”
