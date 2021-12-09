FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Denham Springs High and French Settlement are both trying to figure some things out at this point in the season.
Against French Settlement, the Lady Jackets got it done with defense.
Denham Springs (8-3) used it defensive pressure to build an early lead and cruise to a 53-28 win Wednesday at the Livingston Parish Tournament at Gerald C. Keller Gym in French Settlement.
“I think our pressure kind of got to them from the start,” first-year Denham Springs coach Rudy Smith said. “I don’t know exactly the forced turnovers, but we got a bunch and then got some easy baskets off our pressure. It’s kind of what we do. That’s what we’re trying to force them to do because I think our offensive sets still need some work. If we can get some steals, some deflections, we can get some easy baskets from it, I think.”
French Settlement dropped to 7-1 with the loss.
“I think we kind of played intimidated from the tip,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “Probably from the time we left out of the locker room, we kind of played intimidated. You can’t turn the ball over like that. You’ve got to take care of it. We didn’t take care of it. That’s what’s going to happen. And then we couldn’t score tonight. We couldn’t shoot the ball. That doesn’t make for a good result.”
The Lady Jackets advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal to face Walker, which picked up a 67-18 win over Live Oak. French Settlement will face Maurepas at 3 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.
Early on, DSHS got 3-pointers from Sheneka Taylor and Raegan White to build a 9-4 led, but French Settlement countered with Gracelyn Sibley, who scored the Lady Lions’ first eight points, helping cut the lead to 9-8.
From there, Denham Springs worked its inside game to key a 6-0 burst which stretched the lead to 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.
DSHS, which used a trapping defense along the sideline at times, opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run, extending the lead to 23-10 before Sibley connected on a three-point play.
“I don’t know if they had faced heavy pressure yet this year,” Smith said of FSHS. “I didn’t see anything on film, so I figured we could throw that at them. It would be something different for them, but it ended up working out for the best.”
Sibley paced FSHS with 18 points.
“I felt like our guards just struggled, and that’s not a knock against them,” Martin said. “Tonight, we just struggled. We struggled shooting the ball. We struggled with the pressure tonight, and I felt like it was all the guards. I felt like we backed away from it instead of attacking it. We spent all summer with this system working to attack the basket, and tonight we didn’t do that. We’re trying to get that mindset of attacking instead of being attacked. We definitely let them attack us tonight instead of attacking them. It’s one we’ve got to learn from.”
Denham led 27-15 before Oliva Slack scored five straight points to give the Lady Jackets a 32-15 lead at halftime.
“We did get into few sets and we actually took our time and got a few good shots out of our offense, which is something we have to continue working on,” Smith said. “We’re young. We’ve got three sophomores that start, and a freshman. We expect a lot from our couple seniors that do play a lot, but those young ones, they handle the ball a lot, so they’ve got to get accustomed to this style of play at this level.”
Against FSHS, the Lady Jackets had a starting lineup of seniors Hannah Hudnall and Taylor, sophomores Slack and White and freshman Taylor Smith.
Taylor led DSHS with 13 points, while Slack had 11, Hudnall nine and White eight.
White’s 3-pointer extended the advantage to 41-21 as DSHS took advantage of FSHS turnovers, and Denham led 43-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t feel like we were ever all on the same page tonight,” Martin said. “We’d have four players execute and one player not. It was a different person every time. We’ve got to get on the same page on some things and get some of those things worked out.
“We looked confused on defense tonight for whatever reason,” Martin continued. “It’s things that we know what to do, and we just let the situation get the best of us.”
French Settlement cut the advantage to 43-26 on Brooke Karpinski’s free throw, but Hudnall’s putback keyed a run that pushed the lead to 51-26 on Taylor’s inside basket.
“We have some decent ball handlers,” Rudy Smith said. “We don’t have that much speed, but they’re getting smarter every day. Our practices are fun because I can see improvement with those young girls every day. It’s what we work on. As long as they keep working, playing hard defense and getting some deflections and steals, we’re going to give ourselves a chance, I think, against most teams.”
Martin is hoping the game is a learning experience for the Lady Lions.
“I told them after the game … nobody had a perfect game tonight,” he said. “That includes us on the bench. We made mistakes. They made mistakes. You go back and you learn from those things and fix them. That’s one of the things I said. If we learn from this, we can become better out of this and then we can become better out of this. This could be a good thing for us in the long run as long as we take those things and we learn from those things. This is one of those little bumps in the road, and we’ll see how we respond to it. Hopefully it’s something where we do grow out of it and become a better team out of it.”
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: Maurepas vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Boys: Maurepas vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Albany vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Live Oak vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Denham Springs vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Walker 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: noon
Boys consolation final: 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: 7:30 p.m.
