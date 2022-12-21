The Denham Springs High and Walker girls basketball teams picked up wins in the Brusly Tournament on Tuesday.
Walker rolled to a 68-17 win over Natchitoches Central, while the Lady Jackets topped Northwest 50-32.
DENHAM SPRINGS 50, NORTHWEST 32
The Lady Jackets held Northwest to single digits in three quarters and built a 29-17 lead at halftime.
Raegan White scored 12 of her 22 points in the first quarter for DSHS. Prai Nelson added eight points, while Olivia Slack added six.
WALKER 68, NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL 17
The Lady Cats held Natchitoches Central to single digits in every quarter, taking a 44-12 lead at halftime.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 18 points, scoring 14 in the first half.
Keaira Gross added 10 points with two 3-pointers, while Trinity Thomas had eight had Kennedi Ard six on two 3-pointers.
Walker hit six 3-pointers as a team.
