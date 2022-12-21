Denham Springs vs St. Joseph girls basketball 12-01-22

The Denham Springs High girls’ basketball team takes on St. Joseph inside the Grady Hornsby Gym on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

The Denham Springs High and Walker girls basketball teams picked up wins in the Brusly Tournament on Tuesday.

Walker rolled to a 68-17 win over Natchitoches Central, while the Lady Jackets topped Northwest 50-32.

