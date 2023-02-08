After Tuesday night’s results, the Denham Springs High and Walker girls basketball teams are on a collision course with the District 5-5A championship on the line.
Walker pulled away in the second half for a 57-52 win over St. Amant, while Denham Springs notched a 51-45 victory over Dutchtown in home games.
Walker (25-1, 4-0) hosts Denham Springs (24-2, 4-0) at 6 p.m. Friday at Walker as part of a doubleheader with the boys teams from both schools.
DENHAM SPRINGS 51, DUTCHTOWN 45
Dutchtown led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Jackets held the Lady Griffins to single digits in the second and third quarters to lead 25-22 at halftime and 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Eight players scored for the Lady Jackets with Raegan White and Taylor Smith each putting up 12 points. White had three 3-pointers.
Kennedi Lindsey and Prai Nelson each added seven points for DSHS.
The Lady Cats led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter before St. Amant grabbed a 34-32 edge at halftime.
Walker pulled ahead 41-40 heading into the fourth quarter before closing with a 16-12 run.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 23 points, going 9-for-10 from the line with two 3-pointers, while Ja’Miya Vann added 14 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Vann hit four 3-pointers in the game.
Walker connected on seven 3-pointers while going 14-for-23 from the line, while St. Amant was 13-for-22 from the line while hitting three 3-pointers.
