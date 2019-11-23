WATSON – A season-high 30 points Friday from Dijone’ Flowers wasn’t enough for Live Oak to overtake Dutchtown in a 57-51 setback.
Flowers made four 3-pointers and scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half.
Jaelyn Ray added 11 points with nine of those coming in the second half.
Live Oak (1-1) fell behind 30-20 at halftime but went on to outscore Dutchtown 31-27 in the second half.
The Lady Eagles return to action at home Tuesday against St. Helena at 6:30 p.m.
