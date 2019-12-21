The Doyle girls basketball team moved to 13-0 on the season with a 65-19 win over Berwick in the Hanson Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Doyle led 29-2 after the first quarter and held Berwick to single-digit scoring in every quarter.
Preleigh Scott led Doyle with 19 points, with 13 coming in the first quarter. Elise Jones added eight of her 10 points in the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers led 45-7 at halftime and 57-12 going into the fourth quarter.
Meghan Watson also had 10 points for Doyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.