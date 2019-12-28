The Doyle girls basketball team moved to 15-0 on the season with a 62-23 rout of Glen Oaks in the Episcopal Tournament on Saturday.
Doyle, which held Glen Oaks to single-digit scoring in every quarter, used a 33-9 run in the first quarter in which six players scored to get the game started.
Meghan Watson scored 14 of her 18 points in the first quarter for Doyle, while Claire Glascock scored six of her nine points in the same run.
The Lady Tigers led 48-11 at halftime and 51-15 heading into the fourth quarter.
Presleigh Scott had 12 points for Doyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.