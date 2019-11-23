Doyle used a big second quarter to pull away for a 59-45 win over Midland in the Hathaway tournament on Saturday.
Presleigh Scott scored seven points, and Claire Glascock hit two of her three 3-pointers in the first quarter as Doyle led 17-14.
Scott had nine points and Elise Jones six during a 22-3 run in the second quarter which put the Lady Tigers up 39-17 at halftime.
Doyle led 55-31 heading into the fourth quarter, and coach Sam White played her younger players to close out the game as Midland closed with a 16-4 run.
Scott finished with 19 points, while Madison Duhon had 11, Jones scored 10, Glascock chipped in nine and Meghan Watson eight.
