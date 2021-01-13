Doyle held Northlake Christian to single digits in every quarter to cruise to a 73-22 road win to open District 10-2A play on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter and 43-7 at halftime.
Presleigh Scott had 20 points, all in the first half, to lead Doyle.
Kassidy Rivero and Elise Jones each chipped in 12 points, while Kourtlyn Lacey had 11 points with three 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.