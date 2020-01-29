The Doyle girls basketball team held Pope John Paul II scoreless in the first quarter on its way to a 53-12 win in District 10-2A play on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers got rolling with a 23-0 run and led 34-6 at halftime.
Meghan Watson led Doyle with 12 points, Presleigh Scott added 10, Kourtlyn Lacey had eight and K.K. Savant chipped in six.
