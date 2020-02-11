Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.