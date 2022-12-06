Parish Tournament Girls- Doyle vs Maurepas Shelby Taylor

Shelby Taylor (31) goes to the goal surrounded by Maurepas defenders.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Ten players scored and Doyle held Maurepas to single digits in every quarter in a 63-14 win over the Lady Wolves to open the Livingston Parish Tournament on Monday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

No. 8 Doyle advances to play No. 1 Walker at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while Maurepas will face the loser of Wednesday’s game between Holden and French Settlement at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.