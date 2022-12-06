Ten players scored and Doyle held Maurepas to single digits in every quarter in a 63-14 win over the Lady Wolves to open the Livingston Parish Tournament on Monday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
No. 8 Doyle advances to play No. 1 Walker at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while Maurepas will face the loser of Wednesday’s game between Holden and French Settlement at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Doyle, which hit nine 3-pointers, led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter and 36-7 at halftime of Monday’s game.
Kassidy Rivero led the Lady Tigers with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, three in the first quarter.
Shelby Taylor added 10 points, with six in the third quarter, while Kylie Lutz had eight points with two 3-pointers, and Kaelyn Contorno and Peyton Lee each had seven points.
Paige Vicknair led Maurepas with five points, Jordyn Pickrell added four points, Sydnie Burkes chipped in three, and Belle Winkle scored two.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Doyle, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 French Settlement vs. No. 7 Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Live Oak vs. No. 5 Holden, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Maurepas vs. Live Oak-Holden loser, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs-Doyle winner vs. Springfield-French Settlement winner, 7:30 p.m.
Denham Springs-Doyle loser vs. Springfield-French Settlement loser, 4:30 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Springfield, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Albany vs. No. 7 Live Oak, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Holden vs. No. 5 French Settlement, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Doyle, 6 p.m.
Maurepas vs. Holden-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Denham Springs-Springfield winner vs. Albany-Live Oak winner, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs-Springfield loser vs. Live Oak-Albany loser, 3 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 6 p.m.
Consolation championship, noon
Championship game, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.