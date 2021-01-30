Doyle held Northlake Christian to single digits in three quarters to roll to a 67-28 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A action Friday at Doyle.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 26-5 lead as Elise Jones scored 15 of her 23 points in the first quarter.
Doyle stretched the lead to 46-6 at halftime.
Presleigh Scott had 22 points, while Kylee Savant had eight points with two treys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.