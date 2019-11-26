LIVINGSTON – Doyle High’s opponent – St. Katharine Drexel of New Orleans – in the Lady Tigers’ first game Tuesday of their own tournament didn’t resemble the same program that won the Division III state championship two years ago and was a state semifinalist last season.
That mattered little to Doyle.
The Lady Tigers applied their suffocating, trapping defense and jumped out to commanding lead midway through the first quarter en route to a 79-31 victory over St. Katharine Drexel, which had a total of six players on its roster.
“I had talked to them previously and they said they had six girls,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “It is what it is. I was glad we came out and did what it is we’re supposed to do. I was glad to be able to play everyone and that way they can get some experience as well.”
Forward Meghan Watson and guard Presleigh Scott were two of three double-figure scorers with 27 and 19 points, respectively, while Claire Glascock added 10.
Doyle played its entire roster and had 12 different players get into the scoring column.
The Lady Tigers played the final 10-plus minutes with their starters resting comfortably on the bench and increased their margin to 50 points (74-24) on Kaitlyn Savant’s 17-footer with 6:29 to play.
“That’s my favorite thing and that’s to get to see them play because they’re the ones guarding us in practice,” Watson said of the team’s reserves. “Seeing them in there and learning on offense; seeing them grow as players, is the best thing for me.”
Scott scored 14 of her team’s 30 points in the first quarter with eight off those points coming off turnovers.
Doyle forced St. Katharine (0-1) into 15 turnovers in the opening quarter, 24 by halftime and 32 for the game.
“It’s nice when you can turn your defense into some offense,” White said.
Doyle’s lead grew to 25-4 when Scott scored on a feed from Madison Duhon, Watson followed with a steal and layup and Glascock a 3-pointer that made it 30-4 with eight seconds left in the first quarter.
St. Katharine, which played its first game of the season, began with consecutive baskets in the second quarter, before Doyle went on a 19-2 run over a five-minute span.
Watson scored 10 points and Elise Jones added five points and when Duhon capped the run with a put back, the Lady Tigers led 50-13 with 2:14 left.
“If you keep going and pushing the ball, which our coach is always preaching, you don’t want to slow down your momentum,” Watson said. “The momentum is your biggest thing in basketball.”
Glascock made a 3-pointer, Watson added four points and reserve Amira Raddler a baseline jumper for an 11-0 run to begin the third quarter and increase Doyle’s lead to 63-17. Watson scored on a pair of field goals and added a pair of free throws when the Lady Tigers’ starters, which shot 55 percent (28 of 51) were out of the game at the 2:28 mark and holding a 69-22 lead.
“We’re an up-tempo team and they do a good job of playing that way regardless,” White said. “We have to watch and make sure we don’t get sloppy, but for the most part they kept up the intensity until they were off the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.