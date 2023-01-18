Parish Tournament Walker-Doyle girls Kassidy Rivero, Arionna Patterson

Doyle's Kassidy Rivero drives the lane as Walker's Arionna Patterson defends during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

Kassidy Rivero hit free throws to put Doyle up by three and pulled down the game-ending rebound as the Lady Tigers scored a 52-49 win over Dutchtown at the Doyle Elementary gym Tuesday.

Dutchtown led 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter before Doyle went on a 13-5 run, with Rivero scoring six of her 16 points.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.