Kassidy Rivero hit free throws to put Doyle up by three and pulled down the game-ending rebound as the Lady Tigers scored a 52-49 win over Dutchtown at the Doyle Elementary gym Tuesday.
Dutchtown led 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter before Doyle went on a 13-5 run, with Rivero scoring six of her 16 points.
The Lady Griffins, who went 9-for-13 from the line and hit six 3-pointers, led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter before Doyle pulled ahead 31-26 at halftime with Rivero scoring eight points in the second quarter.
Doyle’s Kylee Savant also scored 16 points with two 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers went 6-for-10 from the line.
Kylie Lutz scored eight, while Kaelyn Contorno and Shelby Taylor each added six.
