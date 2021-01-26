HOLDEN – The latest installment of the Doyle-Holden girls basketball series gave the Lady Tigers a taste of something they’re hoping to carry with them into the playoffs, while the youthful Lady Rockets took another lump as part of their growing process this season.
Presleigh Scott led Doyle with 27 points, as the Lady Tigers broke open a close game with a big second quarter, keying a 62-32 victory Monday at Holden.
“I tell them, and I told them at halftime, you’re going to have games … where shots aren’t seeming to fall, things aren’t really going our way, and then what do you do?,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “Well, you get in there and you grind and you grind and you grind. That’s kind of what happened. We just grind it until we can get a lead and hold the lead. It might not be pretty, but things aren’t always going to turn out beautiful in life. You’re going to have to go make that what you want to make it. Tonight was one of those nights. I’m proud of them for doing that.”
Meanwhile, Holden coach Pam Forbes had high praise for the Lady Tigers’ veteran team.
“We never got a rhythm, and when you’re playing against somebody like Doyle who can fire on all different cylinders, it’s hard to focus in on one thing,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “We tried to start the game focused in on reversing the basketball on offense, trying to be patient, but we got impatient and we missed some shots and they didn’t. They run the floor so well. They probably do the best job of anybody that we play at running the floor and getting back and knowing the people that are supposed to have the ball go get the ball.”
Doyle, the No. 2 team in the Class 2A power rankings, led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter but opened the second with a 13-0 run with Scott, who scored 11 points in the quarter, as the catalyst.
“I know they’re young,” White said of Holden. “They struggle a little bit to score, so if teams aren’t going to make a run, then we always say, you want to capitalize on things that they’re not capitalizing on. If they’re struggling turning the ball over, don’t turn the ball over. If they’re struggling to score, go score. You want to capitalize on things that they’re struggling with as well, and we just kind of did that.”
Forbes lamented the Lady Rockets’ turnovers, which helped fuel Doyle’s run.
“I felt like tonight we got off on a slow foot and once we did, we just kind of panicked, and then we had a ton of turnovers, unforced turnovers, not turnovers that Doyle did,” Forbes said. “We had lots of turnovers on the inbounds. We had lots of turnovers just basic when they were overplaying on defense – things that we practiced, but we just didn’t do very well on them.”
Emmaleigh Bertrand’s free throw with 4:34 to play in the first half stopped the run, but Elise Jones hit an inside basket, sparking a run that put the Lady Tigers up 36-13 at halftime.
Jones had 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half.
“I feel like Presleigh and Jones, they do such a good job, because if they get in trouble, they have a sixth sense to know where the other one’s at,” Forbes said. “They’ve played well together.”
Scott scored eight points in the third quarter, hitting a pair of free throws with 3:16 remaining to help give the Lady Tigers a 52-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“They’re definitely very aggressive, and a lot of my points were from rebounds and getting to the goal,” Scott said of Holden. “You have to be aggressive with them because they’re aggressive, so you have to play the way they’re playing to be able get to the board and to the goal. I think it’s good for us to have different types of playing because it makes us adjust, even for playoffs and hopefully state.”
Holden got baskets from Emersyn Neal, Cambree Courtney and Allie Smith during the quarter.
Doyle led 57-21 on Kourtlyn Lacey’s basket before Holden got three straight baskets from Courtney during a run which cut the lead to 58-29.
Courtney led Holden with 12 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
“We keep changing our lineup trying to find the best kids that will be able to get what we’ve got to get done,” Forbes said.
Both teams struggled to find a groove in the first quarter, with Doyle grabbing a 12-7 lead behind Jones (6 points) and Scott (5 points).
“We started off a little slow, but give them credit,” White, a former Holden player, said. “Holden likes to make you play a certain way, and we had to get into a flow of a game, and it took us a little bit to get into the flow. Once we did, I felt like we could settle down and really play the way that we wanted to play. I love this game. I thought this was a great game for us to come and play. They’re going to make you play, and we need that. I obviously have the most respect for Pam and Craig (Forbes). I knew it would be a good game. I knew their kids would be excited to play us and give them credit. They came out on fire, and we had to adjust.”
