LIVINGSTON – It’s going to be a couple of months before they square off in District 10-2A play, but the French Settlement and Doyle girls basketball teams got a little glimpse at things both squads are looking to build on and improve upon in the meantime.
Doyle led at halftime and pulled away early in the second half for a 40-29 win over French Settlement in jamboree action at the Doyle gym Thursday.
“I was not overly pleased with how we played,” Doyle coach Sam White said while keeping things in perspective. “It’s the first kind of outing at our place. I knew there would be some jitters, and it’s only two 10-minute halves, and you can’t really get a good flow going. I’m not a fan of the jamboree personally, but we had good moments, and we had moments where we were like, ‘Oh man, that needs some work’. It did get to show us some stuff, which is always good.”
FSHS coach Daniel Martin also had a checklist for improvements for his team after the game.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball a little better than what we did,” Martin said. “We had a few too many turnovers there. I thought we shot the ball pretty well. We gave up the baseline more than I’d like for us to give the baseline up. We’ve got some things to correct, but they’re all correctable mistakes. I thought as far as the skill aspect of it, I like where we’re at and what we can do with the ball. We’ve just got to clean some things up, and those things I think are easy to fix if we put the work in.”
Doyle led 21-15 at halftime and padded the advantage on a pair of 3-pointers by Claire Glascock to open the second half. Another basket by Glascock, who led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, extended the lead to 33-18.
“We’ve watched her play for a long time,” Martin said of Glascock. “She does a great job shooting the basketball. We gave her some looks, and when she gets those looks, she can knock them down.”
From there, FSHS’ Dannah Martin and Laura Cox hit 3-pointers to cut the lead to 35-24, but Glascock countered with a trey and Meghan Watson had a basket, pushing the lead to 40-24.
Dannah Martin hit a 3-pointer, and Serenity Smith connected on a pair of free throws with 29.1 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Daniel Martin said he’d like to see his team be a bit more patient and more sharp on offense, heading into the season. The Lady Lions open the season Monday hosting Independence, kicking off a stretch of eight games in 10 days.
“We were off and on with that, and we’ve got to be able to execute,” he said. “We have high expectations, and for us to exceed those expectations, we’ve got to be sharper than that on offense.”
Elise Jones scored all seven of her points in the first half, including six in a 10-2 run by the Lady Tigers to open the game.
“We do start off fast,” White said. “That is something that we preach, like ‘hey, let’s get it, let’s go. Let’s set the tempo super, super soon.’ We did, but our shots weren’t falling from the outside. We struggled getting it in for some reason. I think we could have done a better job of that, to be honest with you.”
“We’ve got to make sure that we can get into a flow and create some stuff inside and out, because there will be times where shots don’t fall. There will be times where we struggle getting it in, so we need to be able to attack from anywhere on the court.”
French Settlement chipped away, with Smith scoring all of the points in a 7-1 burst which cut the lead to 11-9. Smith finished with nine points.
A 3-pointer by Dannah Martin, who finished with 15 points on five threes, whittled the lead to 13-12, but a Glascock layup in transition sparked an 8-3 burst to close out the first half.
“Our bad on letting her have that many shots,” White said of Dannah Martin with a chuckle. “We’re not doing that any more. We didn’t really want to gimmick for this game. We kind of just wanted to come play head up. If you give her a window, she we also score. You can’t give her any space …”
Doyle’s Presleigh Scott finished with nine points, seven of which came in the first half, and Watson scored six, including a 4-for-4 effort at the line.
The Lady Tigers open the season at Amite on Monday.
“Any time we can take something and learn from it, whether we learn some positive things or some negative things, or both, I think that is good,” White said. “We can take that and use that, so we are at least excited about that.”
