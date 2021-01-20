Doyle jumped out to a big lead to cruise to a 74-31 win over Springfield in District 10-2A action at Doyle.
Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones each scored 22 points for the Lady Tigers, who led 31-11 at the end of the first quarter, with Jones scoring 12 points and Scott nine in the quarter.
The Lady Tigers also hit five of their seven 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Doyle led 48-16 at halftime and 71-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Johneisha Joseph led Springfield with nine points, Jaci Williams scored seven and Katie Norman added six.
KK Savant and Kourtlyn Lacey each had eight points for Doyle, with Savant hitting two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Kylee Savant added six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
