Some teams ended up where they figured they’d be, and some didn’t, but in the grand scheme of things, they’re all looking for the same thing – a trip to the Ladies Top 28 in Lake Charles in the first week of March.
All six teams from Livingston Parish in Classes 3A-B are in the postseason party.
The list starts in Class 2A, where Doyle enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed for the second straight season and will host No. 32 North Caddo at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve been No. 1 for the whole time,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “That wasn’t a shock. We were just waiting around to see who we got.”
Also in the Class 2A bracket, No. 6 French Settlement hosts No. 27 Beekman Charter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $8.
“We dropped a spot,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “Amite was No. 5. They won their district, and so they get the bonus point for winning their district. That was enough to bump them up above us, I guess.
“Five or six, as far as where you’re falling out, you get the two home games if you’re winning and there’s no upsets obviously … and then either way, third game you’re on the road. I like having the two home games. I don’t think there’s necessarily an easy road in 2A. I think that there’s a lot of teams that can play throughout. We’ve just got to make sure we’re ready for the first one, take care of business there, and then we start looking at the second one.”
Elsewhere, Springfield got the home playoff game it was hoping for, settling in as the No. 13 seed to host No. 20 South Plaquemines at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In Class 3A, No. 5 Albany hosts No. 28 Glen Oaks at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We were hoping to pull out a four-seed, but we’re going to go where they tell us, and five is where they told us, and so that’s where we’re going to go, and we’re going to start getting ready for Glen Oaks in about 10 minutes,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said just her team began practice Monday.
In Class B, the first round will feature an All-Livingston Parish matchup out of District 7-B with No. 7 Holden hosting No. 26 Maurepas. A date and time for the game will be determined Tuesday.
GLEN OAKS AT ALBANY
Albany picked up a 64-30 win over the Lady Panthers in December in the Denham Springs Tournament, but Darouse said things are different now.
“There’s some familiarity there, but it’s a different animal when it’s playoff time, so we’re not taking anybody lightly, and we’re going to prep for them like they’re the best team in the state because if you don’t beat them, they are. It’s one-and-done at this point, so we can’t afford to overlook anybody.”
Darouse has an idea what to expect heading into the game.
“We had trouble keeping them off the boards, so that will obviously be an issue,” she said. “We were able to put some pressure on their guards, so I’m sure they will be much more prepared for that, so we will have to make sure we have our best game defensively and rebounding for sure.”
Albany enters the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak, including going 8-0 to win the District 8-3A title.
“I feel like the girls are playing some good basketball right now, but we need to be,” Darouse said. “We have to be. We have to put three really good games together if they want to get to their goal of going back to the Top 28 …”
NORTH CADDO AT DOYLE
North Caddo defeated Doyle 80-46 in the Class 2A championship game in 2014, but White said that shouldn’t have any bearing on this year’s team. She’s more focused on her team getting better at what it does as the playoffs begin.
“I am trying not to make it not pressure-packed,” White said. “If we go out there and we do our job and perform the way that we should perform, then you hope you put yourself in a good enough position to be able to go win at the level that you want to win at. We’re trying to take one game at a time and stay super focused and not let any of the outside stuff effect our game.
“You want to make sure that you are doing what it is that you need to do, staying focused on yourself and what you do well. It’s worked wonderful so far, so you want to stay true to who you are.”
BEEKMAN CHARTER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Martin admittedly doesn’t know much about Beekman Charter, but like White, he’s more concerned about what his team is doing than the opponent, which he said was the focal point of the team’s practice Monday. He said he’d be looking at video of Beekman Charter later Monday.
“We focused on us,” he said. “I did get to get a glimpse of the video (of Beekman Charter), but it wasn’t enough to kind of dictate what we were going to do in practice, so we just focused on what we do. We just focused on what we do. We wanted to make sure that we were all on the same page on those things. We run multiple sets and multiple defenses, and so we kind of went back to the drawing board on a couple of those things that we haven’t done in a while in case we need that in the playoffs and just kind of reiterated what are strengths are and tried to reiterate some of the fundamental things that we haven’t necessarily done well at times – just those little things that we say are little things but really you’ve got to do to win big games.”
Martin is hoping his team can carry some momentum from its win over Northlake Christian to end the regular season into Thursday’s game.
“I think the biggest thing is, going into that, it was a physical game, and standing up to the physical style of play – because that’s something we haven’t always done well this year – I thought we handled that well in that game, and really executing the game plan," he said. "I think both of the wins we had against Northlake this year came down to being able to execute the game plan, and that’s going to be big for us in the playoffs. We’re not going to be the most athletic team on the floor. We’ve got to be smart and execute what we’re trying to do, understand our roles and play those roles, and that’s going to be the key to us being successful.”
