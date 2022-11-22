The first day of the Doyle Tournament produced mixed result for the parish’s girls teams participating in the event Monday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
Doyle hit nine 3-pointers to key a 56-21 win over Caldwell Parish.
Elsewhere, Springfield’s late rally fell short in a 60-55 loss to St. Amant.
“I’m proud of how we kept fighting,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “We hit some threes down the stretch, and we made some plays. Unfortunately again, we still had some of those fouls and slowly fouled out. We had our chances. I think we actually had the ball. We got a steal when it was a two-point game and turned it right back over. That’s all you hope for is to at least compete and have a chance to win at the end. We fought back, and hopefully this will wake them up that, even though they’re a 5A school, those are the type of teams, if you want to go deep into the playoffs and have a lot of success this year, those are the type of teams you’ve got to be able to compete against and beat.”
Additionally, Holden struggled to find a groove in a 46-40 loss to Byrd.
“We couldn’t get anything going today, nothing at all,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “On defense, we would lose our man. I felt like we just came out, maybe we had eaten too much Thanksgiving dinner? I don’t know. We came out blah. We could make a lot of excuses of why we didn’t play very well. Maybe it was homecoming? I don’t know. I’m just kind of disappointed in how we played today.”
DOYLE 56, CALDWELL PARISH 21
Doyle led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter to spark the rout and pushed the lead to 30-10 at halftime before outscoring Caldwell Parish 25-11 in the second half.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
Kassidy Rivero and Kylie Lutz each added nine points, with Lutz scoring seven in the third quarter. Bailey Watts and Shelby Taylor each had eight points.
ST. AMANT 60, SPRINGFIELD 55
The Lady Bulldogs, who trailed 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, cut the lead to 57-55 with 1:19 left, then got a steal but turned the ball over.
St. Amant hit another basket, and the Lady Bulldogs missed three shots down the stretch, with the Lady Gators getting the rebound each time.
The Lady Gators went 1-for-4 from the line in the same span to close out the scoring.
Springfield cut the lead to 33-20 at halftime and made its charge in the third quarter as Jaci Williams scored all 10 of her points during a run that cut the lead to 45-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 14 points, with six in the fourth quarter. Tessa Jones and Peyton Ellis each scored eight.
BYRD 46, HOLDEN 40
Byrd led 34-22 heading into the fourth quarter but whittled the lead to 38-30 on Joleigh George’s basket.
With Byrd ahead 40-30, the Byrd bench was hit with a technical foul with 2:59 left. Holden’s Brooke Foster hit a free throw, and George had another free throw after getting fouled on a drive to the basket, cutting the lead to 40-32.
After another Byrd basket, Holden’s Cambree Courtney had a steal and layup and was fouled. She completed the three-point play, cutting the lead to 42-35 with 1:28 to play.
Courtney, who finished with 17 points – 10 in the fourth quarter -- went 3-for-4 at the line, cutting the lead to 44-38 with 9.3 seconds left before Byrd hit two free throws. Courtney hit Holden’s final basket just before the buzzer.
The Lady Rockets trailed 8-2 to open the game before Courtney’s putback cut the lead to 8-7. Byrd led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
George’s baseline basket got Holden within 12-9, but Byrd led 23-14 at halftime as the Lady Rockets struggled from the floor while Byrd worked the defensive boards.
“I felt like our execution was really bad,” Forbes said. “I felt like our defense, we always had one person that was in the wrong position. I just felt like we didn’t play with the toughness that we need to be successful today.”
“Nothing fell for us tonight,” Forbes continued. “I thought we forced stuff. We were one-handed, one-footed, just halfway. It was just a bad day.”
George, who finished with nine points, had a basket, and Courtney a steal and layup to start the third quarter, cutting the lead to 23-18, but a Byrd 3-pointer keyed a run that helped push the lead to 30-20.
Holden went 10-for-17 at the line, while Benton was 5-for-5.
