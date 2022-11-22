Holden-Byrd girls Brooke Foster

Holden's Brooke Foster defends during Monday's game against Byrd in the Doyle Tournament.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

The first day of the Doyle Tournament produced mixed result for the parish’s girls teams participating in the event Monday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

Doyle hit nine 3-pointers to key a 56-21 win over Caldwell Parish.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.