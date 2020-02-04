HAMMOND – The Doyle girls basketball team knew what it was getting into playing St. Thomas Aquinas on the road, but the Lady Tigers are still undefeated in District 10-2A play.
Doyle trailed early in the fourth quarter but used a big run to pull away for a 63-55 victory Tuesday, putting a little more distance between the teams in the standings.
“I’ve been ready for this game for a month,” said Doyle’s Presleigh Scott, who finished with a game-high 31 points. “These games just pump me up, and I’m so glad that we went out there and really just worked. It was hard, but we did (it).”
Doyle coach Sam White praised her team’s effort.
“We knew it would be a great game, a great atmosphere … and the girls responded well,” White said. “They have a lot of heart, and they really wanted this.”
The Lady Tigers (24-3, 7-0) led 48-45 going into the fourth quarter, but STA scored four straight points to take a 49-48 lead on Kayla Keller’s basket. Elise Jones tied the game at 49-49 with a free throw.
STA led by one once and two twice before Claire Glascock’s 3-pointer keyed a 7-0 burst that featured a pair of transition baskets from Scott and Elise Jones for a 57-52 lead.
The Lady Falcons (26-3, 5-2) got within 59-55 on Jade Brumfield’s putback, but Doyle went into its half-court offense, working the ball around while chewing time off the clock.
“We needed that, and I thought for the most part, we did a good job of controlling that right at the end,” White said of her team’s half-court, ball-control offense. “We’ll always practice that. That is something that is always on our mind constantly, so (we’re) putting it into practice.”
Madison Duhon’s basket extended the lead to 61-55, and STA was unable to hit a shot the rest of the way. Kourtlyn Lacey’s free throws with 21 seconds left capped the scoring.
“Those free throws really helped … and made us more secure in the game,” Scott said.
Doyle trailed 35-30 at halftime, but the momentum shifted at the start of the third quarter as the Lady Falcons went 0-for-4 from the field with three turnovers, enabling the Lady Tigers to take a 38-35 lead on Meghan Watson’s steal and layup.
Lilli Maggio’s 3-pointer tied the score at 38-38, but Scott, who scored 12 points in the third quarter, hit a pair of 3-pointers during a run that put the Lady Tigers ahead 48-40.
“In the second half, Coach Sam was like, ‘We’ve just got to get out there and play better defense’, and I think we really excelled in that second half – played better defense without fouling, and we cut back-door, and that gave us a lot of open shots,” Scott said. “Coach Sam definitely makes sure we rebound. We practice that all the time in practice. Rebounds win games, and I think we really did that tonight.”
STA’s Jaylyn James scored five straight points, cutting the lead to 48-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
White credited James, who finished with 16 points, with causing her team some problems.
“(No.) 22 for them (James) is special, and we’re usually running and gunning and pressing, and she so good it is hard to do that against her, but we did find a groove, and when we found that groove, we were able to capitalize and it started clicking in the third and fourth quarter when we needed it do,” White said.
Brumfield had 16 points, while Maggio added 13.
The game was tied at 16-16 at the end of the first quarter and 22-22 in the second quarter on Glascock’s 3-pointer before the Lady Falcons began working the boards to help key a run that put them ahead 33-24 on Maggio’s basket.
Scott’s basket sparked a 6-0 burst before Brumfield hit a pair of free throws with five seconds to play in the first half.
“We had to come in the locker room and talk about playing the game that we want to play,” White said. “Yes, we made adjustments for this game, but that doesn’t mean the entire game should change for us. Certain adjustments change, and then we do what the Lady Tigers do, so we had to pretty much emphasize that. We know who we are. We’ve done as well as we have because of who we are, so there’s no need in changing that. Now’s the time to get it.”
Doyle jumped out to a 7-2 lead in a first quarter that featured seven lead changes and three ties – the last at 16-16 to end the quarter.
“We needed to set the tone,” said Glascock, who scored seven of her 15 points in the first quarter. “It’s their home gym, so we knew we’d have to come out. If we come slow, sometimes you can’t recover, so we came out hard. Presleigh had a mismatch all night long pretty much – just kept feeding it to her, and I was hitting my shots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.