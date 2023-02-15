While four parish teams got byes in the opening round of the girls basketball playoffs, it’s all about playing at home for Doyle and Holden.
Both teams will host playoff games Thursday, with No. 15 Doyle welcoming No. 18 Ville Platte in the Division III non-select playoffs at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“We were happy for that for sure,” Doyle coach Sam White said of being at home. “That was a goal to definitely get a home game, so we were glad to have that.”
In the Division V non-select bracket, No. 14 Holden hosts No. 19 Pleasant Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Lady Rockets coach Pam Forbes is also hoping the home court helps her team.
“That area of the state (Sabine Parish), some of those schools don’t travel very much, so I feel like having a home game is going to be a gigantic advantage for this, and if this group could win a playoff game, how awesome would that be?,” Forbes asked.
“We’re very excited to host a home playoff game, and that’s a big deal,” Forbes said. “Then we’ll just let the chips fall where they may. You never know what’s going to happen in the playoffs.”
Doyle went 2-1 in the final week of the regular season, notching close wins over Fontainebleau (47-45) and University Lab (58-57) while dropping a 50-40 decision at Holden.
Ville Platte finished 4-2 in District 4-3A, losing to Church Point, 44-25 in its season finale.
“They’re a good little basketball team,” White said. “They have a pretty good little point guard and a couple of bigger girls on the inside that rebound well and they’re pretty athletic. The 15 and 18 seed should be a good game. I feel like it will be pretty evenly matched, to be honest with you.”
White said Doyle will have to take care of some basics in order to have success.
“We need to make sure that we’re blocking out and rebounding, because I think they’ll do a good job on the boards,” White said. “We want to control the rhythm of the game, whether that’s speeding it up or slowing it down, that’s what we want to control. We’ve got to score. We’ve got to put points on the board, which we’ve struggled with some this season, but hopefully not Thursday.”
The Lady Rockets bring a five-game win streak into the playoffs, but Forbes said it’s been a process for the team to gain some confidence this season.
“I feel like we can put some minutes together,” she said. “I’m not going to say quarters together, but we can put some minutes together, so that makes a difference.”
Forbes said she doesn’t know much about Pleasant Hill but said the program plays a solid Class B-C schedule and will bring a lot of pressure.
“I feel like as much has we’ve been pressed this year, I feel like we should be good on that,” Forbes said.
