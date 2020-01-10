LIVINGSTON – When she put this season’s schedule together, Doyle girls basketball coach Sam White figured there would be a few bumps in the road.
It’s safe to consider the Lady Tigers’ game with Lee High Magnet on Thursday one of those, but at the same time, Doyle hasn’t lost sight of the bigger picture this season, especially with the start of district play next week.
Lee put together a solid fourth quarter run to pull away for a 74-66 victory at Doyle.
“We did the schedule knowingly,” White said. “It wasn’t an accident that these last two weeks have been rough. It was on purpose, and I told them in the locker room this game is going to help us tremendously in (the) playoffs. I mean, Lee is one of the best teams in the state, for sure. You come in, you play with Lee, and you do an OK job. There are things we obviously wanted to do better. It was competitive. It was a playoff-ish atmosphere, and that’s what we want. We want to play as many of those games before playoffs as we can so there’s nothing that can surprise us, so we are ready for whatever whomever has to throw at us.”
The Lady Tigers (17-3), who came into the game as the No. 1 team in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s unofficial Class 2A power rankings, led 52-51 heading into the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer from Lee’s Diamond Hunter, who finished with 32 points, gave the Lady Patriots the lead before Madison Duhon’s inside basket tied the game at 54-54.
From there, Lee, which came into the game No. 1 in the Division II power rankings, capitalized on missed shots and turnovers by the Lady Tigers, often limiting Doyle to one shot while pulling down rebounds to fuel an 8-0 burst that ended on Aniya Lagarde’s basket for a 62-54 lead.
Lagarde finished with 12 points.
“Give Lee credit,” White said. “They definitely are some rebounders on the offensive end and the defensive end. We’re used to shooting and diving, going (and) get the rebound. That’s part of how we play, obviously, and they did a really great job of making sure that that didn’t happen.”
Doyle whittled the lead to 64-61 on Presleigh Scott’s 3-pointer and missed a pair of shots that would have cut the lead further before Lee’s Haley Franklin, who had 14 points, hit a pair of free throws with 1:08 left for a 66-61 lead.
Duhon’s basket got Doyle within 66-63, but Lee closed the game with an 8-3 burst to seal the win.
“They definitely guarded us really well and made sure we didn’t even go into the lane and made sure we didn’t even get to take a shot, so I think that really affected us scoring-wise,” said Scott, who finished with 28 points, including 12 in the third quarter. “We just have to rebound more, and the one that works the hardest wins, and we didn’t work the hardest tonight.”
The Lady Tigers also went 3-for-13 from the free-throw line.
“You knock those free throws down, and it’s different ball game or it changes tempo of the ball game,” White said. “You know, you feel good, you feel a little bit better, and you start playing a little bit better. Free throws are big, and we shoot a lot of free throws … It hurts when we don’t make them, but we are not perfect, and that will happen … If something goes bad, then you’ve got to find a way to make it better. On the defensive end, we should have done a little better job. That’s on us.”
Lee led 37-34 at halftime and extended the lead to 42-36 before Scott took over, scoring all of her team’s points during a 10-4 run that tied the score at 46-46.
There were three lead changes and one tie before Doyle went into the fourth quarter leading 52-51.
Doyle led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter, and the second quarter was a back-and-forth struggle that featured six lead changes and three ties -- the last at 32-32 on Scott’s steal and layup – before Hunter’s 3-pointer keyed a 5-0 burst for Lee.
Meghan Watson’s basket cut the lead to 37-34 at halftime.
Watson finished with 11 points while in foul trouble, while Elise Jones finished with 15 points.
Lee jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and the first quarter featured three ties and six lead changes as Jones scored five points, including a 3-pointer, and Scott and Watson had baskets during a 10-2 run that put the Lady Tigers ahead 19-12.
White said she thought the Lady Tigers were moving a little too quickly in their transition game at different points in the contest.
“We live and die by it, and we’re not going to change it because it’s what we do,” White said. “Sometimes it really, really rolls, and you hit those shots, and you’re like, ‘OK, here we go.’ And then sometimes, it’s like, ‘Come on girls, make an extra pass or two extra passes,’ but we don’t, and we learn from that as well. Controlling the tempo of the game is super important to us. While we may have felt like we did that for parts of the game, there were parts where we let it get a little too fast, even for maybe what we wanted to do.”
Hunter scored all of the points in a 7-0 burst which tied the score at 19-19 before Jones’ bucket in transition gave Doyle a 21-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.
