The word around the town of Livingston is Thursday marks the first home quarterfinal girls basketball contest for Doyle since 1990.
For a little perspective, Doyle coach Sam White said she was in elementary school back then, and there’s no doubt none of her current players were around the last time it happened. That could be a good thing.
“I hope they’re pretty oblivious,” White said of the historical aspect of Thursday’s 6 p.m. Class 2A quarterfinal game against No. 8 Rayville at Doyle Elementary. “I don’t think it bothers them. I really don’t. No one’s really mentioned it. We haven’t talked about it. I’, trying to keep them as grounded and focused on this game as just a basketball game as we can.”
“We try to take it one game at a time,” White said of being a win away from the state tournament. “That’s hard. There’s hype around here, obviously. I obviously want to go. I’m super-motivated to do whatever it takes to get us there, and I know they really are, too, so I hope they can just relax and play.”
While it’s been some time since the Lady Tigers last played in the quarterfinals, that's not the case for Albany and Holden, who have both become tournament regulars over the past few seasons.
The Lady Rockets won the Class B state title in 2016 and 2018 and Albany advanced to the Class 3A title game in 2017 and the semifinals last season.
In order to get back there, No. 3 seed Albany will have to dispatch No. 6 Caldwell Parish at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“That’s the goal every year,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said of hosting a quarterfinal game. “That’s what we’ve been telling the girls. That’s why they get up and come to practice all summer long at 7 o’clock in the morning and during August and September when it’s 100 degrees outside, they’re lifting and conditioning. This is why.
“I worry about the pressure that they put on themselves, but they’ve been in this spot before,” Darouse said of the Lady Hornets playing for a state tournament berth. “I would much rather have a team that’s been in the spot than not, so we’re going to roll and do the best we can.”
For No. 6 Holden, it’s a road test at No. 3 Fairview at 6 p.m. Thursday, and there’s plenty of familiarity between the teams, who have met several times during the coaching tenures of Pam Forbes and the Lady Panthers’ Kyle Jinks.
“We have played him, and he has played us,” Forbes said. “I could probably coach his team, and he could coach mine. We know what each other’s going to do. I don’t think there’s going to be any gimmicks. There’s not going to be any theatrics. I think that we’re both just going to go out and try to really inflict our will of what we want to do.”
CLASS 3A
Caldwell Parish at Albany
Caldwell Parish is coming off a 63-34 win over No. 11 Glen Oaks, and in her scouting, Darouse has found some similarities to her team.
“They like to press and run and they play very, very hard,” she said. “They’re very aggressive to the ball, so I think it comes down to who’s going to play the best and stay out of foul trouble.
“Obviously the key for us is the pace. As fast as Caldwell plays, we play faster, and we need the game to be fast. The more shots we can get up the better. I think that’s a main key, and we’re going to have to play well defensively. This is going to have to be our best half-court defensive game that we’ve played in a while.”
CLASS 2A
Rayville at Doyle
Rayville scored a 58-47 win over No. 9 Ferriday, but White said it’s been tough to put together a consistent scouting report heading into the game.
“I’ll tell you this -- they are hard to scout,” White said. “I’m not going to lie, because they don’t do any one thing conclusively that I can pick up on. They’re athletic.
“Defensively they do kind of do like a little 2-2-1 trap or 2-1-2 trap in the half court that seems fairly successful.”
White said the Lady Tigers won’t get away from the basics at this point in the season.
“While we focus on picking out their best player, making sure we know who that is, who their rebounders are and shooters are and stuff like that, we mainly worry about ourselves – trying to play the way that we want to play,” White said. “We’re not changing that depending on who we play. We’re doing what we do because it’s been successful thus far. That’s our ride or die.”
CLASS B
Holden at Fairview
Familiarity aside, Forbes said playing at Fairview is always a challenge.
“Any time you have to go into Fairview to do anything, you’re a little bit worried about it, just because it’s a little bit different setting than any where else in the state,” Forbes said. “They have a fan base that mirrors ours a lot. They have a very unique, small gym. They play a different style of basketball – different than probably anybody else. Yeah, there’s a little bit of that anxiousness, but I truly feel like if we play our style and play our game plan, then it is going to be a really great game to watch.”
The Lady Rockets have thrived in the latter part of the season with an uptempo style, but Forbes said the team may look to get away from that after having worked at a slower pace at times earlier this season.
“They want the game to be real fast, and they’re going to shoot a lot of 3-pointers and crash the boards,” Forbes said of Fairview. “We want to slow the game down. We want to work the basketball and be able to utilize our post play. We have been playing uptempo, but they’re (Fairview) just fast. They’re fast for 32 minutes. They don’t slow down.”
Forbes said the Lady Rockets can’t get caught up in a fast-paced game.
“If they will not let themselves get sped up, we will be very successful,” Forbes said.
