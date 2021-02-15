The Doyle girls basketball team seems to be getting the hang of this top seed thing.
For the third straight season, the Lady Tigers (24-4) are the No. 1 team in the Class 2A playoffs, earning the highest seed of eight Livingston Parish teams to make the postseason when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released brackets Monday.
“I guess in all actuality, where you end up is where you end up, but we do try to make it a point to give ourselves to win and win big, is what we always say,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “Our goal is definitely No. 1 each year. We play a schedule if you go and you win and you win big, if you win some games that are tough games, hopefully you’ll land yourself in that spot, and we did that, so I am proud of them for that. We play a super-tough schedule, so I think that speaks volumes on our kids and how they’ve kind of managed the season.”
In Class 3A, Albany (19-5) earned the No. 2 seed after holding the top seed for much of the season and will host No. 31 Berwick at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We knew we were going to drop to No. 2,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “Madison Prep just played a tougher schedule down the stretch, and so we weren’t surprised they jumped to No. 1. We weren’t sure if we were going to drop to No. 2. South Beauregard has a pretty strong district, so we didn’t know if they would go as No. 2 or we would. We’re happy to be where we are.”
Darouse said sometimes the playoffs can be a double-edged sword.
“It’s hard not to look ahead,” she said. “We are certainly taking it one game at a time and focusing on nothing but Berwick, but at the same time, you also have to be smart and prepare for down the road as well. We’re looking at tougher games each time we go out. We’ve put ourselves in a position to have some home games, so that’s always a plus. We’ll just go out and do the best we can.”
Elsewhere in Class 2A, No. 11 Springfield hosts No. 22 Mangham, and No. 17 French Settlement travels to face No. 16 Avoyelles. Both games are set for 6 p.m. Friday, but Springfield coach Billy Dreher said the details on the Lady Bulldogs’ game could change based on how the weather impacts Mangham.
In Class B, No. 10 Holden hosts No. 23 Converse. A date and time for the game wasn’t decided at press time because of school closures and wintry weather.
